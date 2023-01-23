NFL FACT OR FICTION: Chiefs, Eagles clear favorites on Championship Sunday? QB problem for Cowboys?

This is fiction. And the key word is must. For both players, the price has to be right.

After looking like Hall of Famer Steve Young at Minnesota on Wild Card Weekend, Jones appeared more in the mold of former Giant bust Dave Brown in Philadelphia on Saturday. Still, the 25-year-old definitely just posted the best campaign of his four-season career in Year 1 under Brian Daboll. Jones was rock solid this season, showing he can find the winner's circle pretty routinely, but he just isn't a franchise quarterback. His dual-threat ability is real, but at the end of the day, he barely averaged 200 passing yards per game, finishing the regular season with 15 touchdown throws and a 92.5 passer rating. Fine -- not franchise -- production.

Meanwhile, Barkley bounced back in a major way, making the Pro Bowl for the first time since his electric rookie season. Even so, his output hit a lull in November/December, and the soon-to-be 26-year-old has piled up a disconcerting number of injuries in his five-year career. Add that to the well-documented risks associated with running backs on a second contract, and signing Saquon to a big-money extension is far from a no-brainer.

The Giants massively overachieved in the first year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, but they're both in this for the long haul. The rebuild is not complete -- far from it. Jones and Barkley will be back if their salaries can fit into the long-term plan. They are really good players, not franchise cornerstones. Schoen and Daboll didn't draft them. Emotion is taken out. Schoen echoed as much on Monday.