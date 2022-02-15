NFL's biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Bills, Chiefs and 49ers top the list

This one's not too complicated: As long as Patrick Mahomes is lining up behind center in Kansas City, the Chiefs are going to be near (or at) the top of this list. The proof is in the pudding, as K.C. has made it to at least the AFC title game in all four of Mahomes' seasons as the starter, winning a pair of conference crowns and a Super Bowl along the way. Shoot, Mahomes was well on his way to starting in a third straight Super Bowl, but then the Chiefs blew an 18-point lead to the Bengals.





Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce remain among the very best players at their respective positions. I still haven't given up on a breakthrough season from running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire -- the guy doesn't turn 23 until April. Andy Reid is a Hall of Fame coach, while defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo gets the most out of his unit. Chris Jones has established himself as one of the most devastating game-wreckers this side of Aaron Donald.





But again, it all comes back to No. 15. He's present in Kansas City, so the Chiefs get prime real estate on this list.