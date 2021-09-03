Super Bowl LVI predictions: Chiefs vs. 49ers in L.A.?

Brian Baldinger: Chiefs over Buccaneers. With the sting of last year's Super Bowl loss still weighing heavy, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co. are on a mission. They blaze through the postseason and exact revenge on Tom Brady's Bucs on the game's biggest stage. This time, the Chiefs' overhauled offensive line proves to be the difference.





Judy Battista: Chiefs over Packers. Aaron Rodgers finally gets back to the Super Bowl, but in a high-scoring game, the Packers can't overcome a rebuilt offensive line protecting Patrick Mahomes.





Jeremy Bergman: Chiefs over Packers. This Super Bowl I rematch (same teams, same locale) will rival Eagles-Patriots for highest-scoring title game, with Patrick Mahomes running to the end zone -- not for his life -- capturing his second Lombardi in three tries.





Gil Brandt: Chiefs over Buccaneers. Unlike last year, Patrick Mahomes will be fully healthy and well protected. With an improved defense, too, the Chiefs avenge their Super Bowl LV loss to the Bucs.





Chase Goodbread: Chiefs over Rams. In his third straight trip to the big one, Patrick Mahomes gets the pass protection he didn't get against the Bucs last year. It'll take a shootout to beat Matt Stafford.





DeAngelo Hall: Chiefs over Buccaneers. We get a repeat of the league's top two teams. This time, Patrick Mahomes takes down the G.O.A.T. behind a revamped offensive line, avenging last year's Super Bowl loss.





Dan Hanzus: Chiefs over Rams. The pairing of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford proves to be a smashing success, but even an excellent Rams defense cannot figure out Patrick Mahomes, who follows up his second NFL MVP award with another Super Bowl MVP.





Shaun O'Hara: Chiefs over Packers. Mahomes torches the AFC once again and gets a better performance from his offensive line to steal another Lombardi from Titletown, while Rodgers has another stellar postseason only to see his defense fail him again. His future is in Jeopardy!





Scott Pioli: Chiefs over Buccaneers. The Chiefs are still the most talented and fastest team in the league. They won't allow the Bucs to get the best of them two years in a row.





Chad Reuter: Chiefs over Packers. This is a rematch of Super Bowl I, which was also played in Los Angeles. Both teams will "matriculate the ball down the field" to honor the late Hank Stram, but this time, the Chiefs come out on top.





Marc Ross: Chiefs over Buccaneers. The Chiefs and Bucs become only the second pairing in NFL history to face off in back-to-back Super Bowls, joining the Cowboys and Bills (Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII). Behind his revamped and rejuvenated offensive line, Mahomes adds to his résumé and takes top-dog status from TB12.