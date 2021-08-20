Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'definitely would've' taken the 'Jeopardy!' job if offered

The Jeopardy! job is open again, which means, theoretically, Aaron Rodgers has another bite at the game-show apple.

With Claire McNear of The Ringer reporting Friday that Mike Richards has stepped down as the new host of Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek's throne is up for grabs once again.

Asked by NFL.com's Adam Schein on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio before the Richards news broke if he would have taken the Jeopardy! job, Rodgers confirmed he would've, if they worked around his football schedule.

"Yeah, I definitely would've," Rodgers told Schein. "I mean, if they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure."

Rodgers guest-hosted the show for two weeks back in April and stumped for the full-time gig. The Green Bay Packers quarterback noted at the time that the game show only films 46 days a year, so, conceivably, they could make it work with his NFL schedule.

"That was so much fun. That was just so much fun," Rodgers said of his guest-host stint. "I spent a lot of time studying and getting ready for it. I definitely wanted it, was interested in finding a way to make it work with my schedule and their schedule and filming. But I had such a blast. I have zero regrets with how it all went. It was such a special environment. It was surreal to be on that stage.

"When you're just a super Jeopardy! fan like I am, it's just so special to be on that stage, to be in that environment when you know you're walking in the footsteps of legends. When we walk out the tunnel in Lambeau, we have these bricks that were from the old stadium and there's a little plaque there that talks about the type of legends that walked over these bricks. Every now and then, you've got to look over at it and pinch yourself and just realize how special it is what you're doing right now and how many greats have been in that position right here. And there was a lot of those moments being on stage thinking about Alex (Trebek), and how much he meant to me and so many people worldwide who spent their evenings with him for so many years."