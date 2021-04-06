'Field goal' response no good in Aaron Rodgers' debut as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's decision to kick a field goal from the 6-yard line rather than have Aaron Rodgers go for six in the NFC Championship Game is a cloud that still hangs over Green Bay – and beyond.

It followed Rodgers to his debut as Jeopardy! guest host, which aired Monday in syndication and ended in memorable fashion thanks to a Packers-related answer in the waning moments of the episode.

With the "Final Jeopardy" answer being, "Accepting a lifetime achievement Emmy, he said, 'Just take ... 10 second to think of the people who have helped you become who you are,'" defending champion Scott Shewfelt didn't have the correct response, but certainly had a notable one for Rodgers and many of the Packers faithful.

"Who wanted to kick that field goal?" was the response, which garnered a chuckle and a head shake from the host.

"That is a great question, should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, it's incorrect," Rodgers replied.

What was the correct response? Well, "Who is Mr. Rogers?"

Not Mr. Rodgers, though Shewfelt's final response of his championship run was certainly a nod to the final game of the nine-time Pro Bowler and one-time Celebrity Jeopardy! titlist's hopeful NFL championship run of last season.

It was a moment Rodgers predicted would go viral prior to the show airing and an indelible way to wrap up Rodgers' first appearance hosting the long-running game show.

Having previously replaced Hall of Famer Brett Favre as the starting quarterback with the Packers, Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show he wouldn't mind replacing another legend in the late, great Alex Trebek as the full-time Jeopardy! host once his playing days conclude.

Monday's debut was a rather flawless one for Rodgers, who looked right at home delivering the categories and answers along with quarterbacking the contestants. He also began it quite poignantly with a nod to the show's late and iconic host.

"Thank you, Johnny Gilbert. Welcome to Jeopardy!," Rodgers said following his introduction on the broadcast. "As a lifelong fan of Jeopardy! it is an incredible honor to guest host. I've had the opportunity to do a lot of amazing things, but winning Celebrity Jeopardy! and getting to share the stage with the legend Alex Trebek is something I'll never forget. Alex was such a gentleman, so smart, so precise. I was in awe. And I will work hard to honor his legacy."

Along with Shewfelt's field goal reference and the Mr. Rogers "Final Jeopardy" answer, the Rodgers theme ran through with contestant Brandon Deutsch winning. Deutsch, like Rodgers, went to Cal. "Go Bears!" Rodgers exclaimed after conversing with Deutsch ahead of "Double Jeopardy."

This offseason has been one in which Rodgers' future has remained as "uncertain" as it was following that aforementioned NFC Championship Game in which the decision to go for three instead of six seemed to open the floodgates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' path to the Super Bowl.