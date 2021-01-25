Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers calls future with Packers 'uncertain' after NFC Championship loss

Published: Jan 24, 2021 at 08:05 PM
The Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers﻿' eventual heir back in April. Could the torch be passed in 2021?

Following Sunday's 31-26 NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers said his future is "uncertain."

"A lot of guys' futures that are uncertain, myself included." Rodgers said. "That's what's sad about it most. Getting this far. Obviously there's going to be an end to it at some point whether we make it past this one or not. Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it."

Rodgers is the 2020 MVP favorite, tossing an NFL-high 48 touchdowns. Coach Matt LaFleur noted that he'd expect the QB to return.

"I sure as hell hope so," LaFleur said. "I mean, the guy is the MVP of this league. He's the heart and soul of our football team. So, hell yeah. He better be back here. He's our leader."

Rodgers' comments following the loss underscore that the 37-year-old is aware nothing is guaranteed, and the end of the line in Green Bay is in sight. His contract would suggest he's in Green Bay for at least one more season.

Rodgers was asked what his next step might be.

"I don't know. I really don't," he said. "There's a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I'm just going to have to take some time away for sure and clear my head and just kind of see what's going on with everything. But it's pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year. There's always change. That's the only constant in this business.

"It's really tough to get to this point. Really, really tough, especially with there only being one bye week, playoffs, it's a grind to get to this point. And that makes the finality of it all kind of hit you like a ton of bricks. That's why it's a gutting feeling in your stomach."

Rodgers just watched his latest chance to make a second Super Bowl slip through his fingers. It's no surprise he might be sanguine about his future. In the coming weeks -- not immediately after a contest -- his true thoughts will likely be less emotional.

