2021 NFL season preview: Ranking all eight divisions

THE GOOD: The Green Bay Packers found a way to get star quarterback Aaron Rodgers back into their building. We spent the entire offseason wondering if Rodgers would retire, force a trade or ultimately return to that franchise. Now that he's back -- and playing on a reworked contract that could offer him his chance to go elsewhere after this season -- the Packers can rest a little easier. This is still a team that won 13 games and reached the NFC title game in both 2019 and 2020. It certainly feels like another run at a Super Bowl appearance is a real possibility for Green Bay. The Minnesota Vikings were disastrous on defense last season, but those issues also had plenty to do with injuries to key players like Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr . They've had a huge makeover on that side of the ball and it's hard to imagine head coach Mike Zimmer putting a similar product on the field this fall.

THE BAD: Dan Campbell seems like a great guy, the kind of dude you'd like to grab a beer with and hear him tell stories. The problem is he's coaching the Detroit Lions, not running for public office. This is a franchise that has had three playoff appearances in the last 21 years and it's hard to see Campbell changing that culture anytime soon. The Chicago Bears were good enough to make the postseason with an 8-8 record in 2020, but their hopes this year really come down to whether Justin Fields can succeed in his first season. They're already trying to sell people on the idea that Andy Dalton can manage that offense effectively until Fields matures, which sounds like a recipe for disaster. When it comes to Minnesota and Green Bay, it's all about minimizing drama. Kirk Cousins made headlines in training camp with his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If he winds up on that list again, it could badly hurt the Vikings' hopes in 2021. As for Rodgers and the Packers, any lingering drama between him and the front office could roil under the surface and undermine their championship dreams. It's one thing to renew your wedding vows. But when you stay together for the kids, that kind of dynamic rarely works out in the end.