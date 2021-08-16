NFL player cuts tracker: Team-by-team roster moves

Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:
- Tuesday, August 17: Down to 85
- Tuesday, August 24: Down to 80
- Tuesday, August 31: Down to 53
Around The NFL tracks all of the releases. Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:
AFC EAST
- OL Caleb Benenoch
- OL Marquell Harrell
- OL Syrus Tuitele
- DL Eli Ankou
- LB Mike Bell
- OL Jerald Hawkins
- K Chris Naggar
AFC NORTH
- WR Reece Horn
- WR Riley Lees
- TE Pro Wells
AFC SOUTH
TE Gabe Holmes
AFC WEST
NFC EAST
- RB Lamar Miller
- WR Kelvin Harmon
- CB Chris Miller
NFC NORTH
- WR Jester Weah
- OL Gage Cervenka
- DB Dionte Ruffin
- CB Alex Brown
- DE Jordan Brailford
- LS Turner Bernard
NFC SOUTH
- WR J’Mon Moore
- OL William Sweet
- DL John Atkins
- CB Marcus Murphy
- WR Josh Pearson
- TE De'Quan Hampton
- CB Cameron Kinley