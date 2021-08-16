Around the NFL

NFL player cuts tracker: Team-by-team roster moves

Published: Aug 16, 2021 at 11:16 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:

  • Tuesday, August 17: Down to 85
  • Tuesday, August 24: Down to 80
  • Tuesday, August 31: Down to 53

Around The NFL tracks all of the releases. Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
  • OL Caleb Benenoch
  • OL Marquell Harrell
  • OL Syrus Tuitele
  • DL Eli Ankou
  • LB Mike Bell
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins


New England Patriots
New England Patriots
  • OL Jerald Hawkins
New York Jets
New York Jets
  • K Chris Naggar

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens


Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
  • WR Reece Horn
  • WR Riley Lees
  • TE Pro Wells
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns


Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers


AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans
Houston Texans


Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts


Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars


Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

TE Gabe Holmes

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos


Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs


Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders


Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers


NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys


New York Giants
New York Giants


Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles


Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
  • RB Lamar Miller
  • WR Kelvin Harmon
  • CB Chris Miller

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
  • WR Jester Weah
  • OL Gage Cervenka
  • DB Dionte Ruffin
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
  • CB Alex Brown
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers


Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
  • DE Jordan Brailford
  • LS Turner Bernard

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
  • WR J’Mon Moore
  • OL William Sweet
  • DL John Atkins
  • CB Marcus Murphy 
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers


New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints


Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • WR Josh Pearson
  • TE De'Quan Hampton
  • CB Cameron Kinley

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals


Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams


San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers


Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks


