NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 1

The Dallas Cowboys have made another change to their quarterback room.
One day after parting ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert, the Cowboys claimed Will Grier. The former Panthers backup was beaten out by P.J. Walker in August, just two years after Carolina had made him a third-round selection in the 2019 draft.
Now he'll compete with Cooper Rush to be Dallas' QB2 behind Dak Prescott. Grier has completed 28 of 52 passes (53.8%) for 228 yards with four interceptions in two career starts. Those are also his only two appearances, and they were both losses.
Waiver claims
- The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed wide receiver Tyron Johnson off waivers from the Chargers.
- The Atlanta Falcons claimed guard Colby Gossett off waivers from the Browns.
- The Carolina Panthers claimed guard Michael Jordan off waivers from the Bengals.
- The Chicago Bears claimed wide receiver Nsimba Webster off waivers from the 49ers.
- The Cincinnati Bengals claimed defensive back Nick McCloud off waivers from the Bills and defensive end Wyatt Ray from the Titans.
- The Denver Broncos claimed defensive back Mike Ford off waivers from the Lions and running back Nate McCrary from the Ravens.
- The Detroit Lions claimed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge off waivers from the Browns and kicker Austin Seibert from the Bengals.
- The Indianapolis Colts claimed defensive back Thakarius Keys off waivers from the Chiefs and defensive back Chris Wilcox from the Buccaneers.
- The Los Angeles Chargers claimed defensive tackle Eric Banks off waivers from the Rams and defensive back Trey Marshall from the Broncos.
- The Miami Dolphins claimed defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from the Jets.
- The Minnesota Vikings claimed tight end Ben Ellefson off waivers from the Jaguars.
- The New England Patriots claimed running back Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Dolphins.
- The New Orleans Saints claimed running back Adam Prentice off waivers from the Broncos.
- The New York Giants claimed linebacker Justin Hilliard from the 49ers, wide receiver Colin Johnson from the Jaguars and linebacker Quincy Roche from the Steelers.
- The New York Jets claimed defensive end Tim Ward of waivers from the Chiefs and linebacker Quincy Williams from the Jaguars.
- The Seattle Seahawks claimed offensive tackle Dakota Shepley off waivers form the 49ers and defensive back Nigel Warrior from the Ravens.
- The Tennessee Titans claimed center Corey Levin off waivers from the Jets.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Atlanta Falcons are placing starting left guard Josh Andrews on injured reserve after he broke his hand in practice Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Andrews will have minor surgery and is not expected to be out long term. His placement on IR requires that he is sidelined a minimum of three weeks.
Roster cuts
- The Denver Broncos are cutting running back Royce Freeman, per Rapoport. The 2018 third-rounder averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season but received just 35 attempts. The Broncos also waived defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, per Pelissero.
- The New York Jets are releasing cornerback Blessuan Austin, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
- The Seattle Seahawks are cutting guard Phil Haynes, per Pelissero.
- The Carolina Panthers released wide receiver David Moore.
Roster signings
- The Washington Football Team is re-signing wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden to its practice squad, per Pelissero. The team has since announced the Gandy-Golden signing along with 14 other practice squad players including running back Peyton Barber.
- The Detroit Lions are signing former Washington QB Steven Montez to their practice squad, per Garafolo.
- The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing tight end Jordan Matthews to the practice squad, per Pelissero.
- The Green Bay Packers re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad, per Pelissero. Green Bay has since announced the Benkert signing along with 15 other practice squad players including wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson.
- The New England Patriots have re-signed defensive tackle Bill Murray to their practice squad, per Pelissero.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing running back Jaylen Samuels to their practice squad, per Pelissero. The Steelers are also signing wide receiver Rico Bussey, Pelissero reported per Bussey's agent.
- The Miami Dolphins are signing quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
- The Cincinnati Bengals are signing wide receiver Trent Taylor to their practice squad, per Garafolo.
- The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark to their practice squad, per Rapoport.
- The Denver Broncos are re-signing quarterback Brett Rypien to their practice squad, per Pelissero.
- The New York Giants are re-signing wide receiver David Sills to their practice squad, per Pelissero.
- The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing quarterback Ben DiNucci to their practice squad, per Pelissero. The Cowboys are also signing defensive back Kyron Brown to their practice squad, Pelissero reported per Bussey's agent.
- The Cleveland Browns are re-signing defensive end Curtis Weaver to their practice squad, per Garafolo.
- The Houston Texans are re-signing offensive lineman Carson Green to their practice squad, per Rapoport.
- The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Giants cornerback Madre Harper to their practice squad. The Raiders also intend to bring back defensive lineman Niles Scott to their practice squad, per Rapoport.
- The Chicago Bears are signing wide receiver Breshad Perriman and re-signing cornerback Artie Burns, per Pelissero.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing former Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson to their practice squad, per Pelissero.
- The New York Jets are signing quarterback Josh Johnson to their practice squad, Garafolo reports.