Around the NFL

Broncos cutting RB Royce Freeman after three seasons

Published: Sep 01, 2021 at 01:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In need of roster spots following Wednesday's waiver claims, the Denver Broncos are parting ways with running back Royce Freeman.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos are cutting the former third-round pick, per a source.

In three seasons with Denver, Freeman averaged 4.0 yards per carry for 1,187 yards with eight touchdowns. He also caught 83 passes for 409 yards and another score. Much of his production came in his first two seasons in Denver, including eight starts as a rookie.

Last year's addition of Melvin Gordon took much of the pass-catching snaps away from Freeman. Denver selecting Javonte Williams in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft signaled Freeman could be the odd man out. The Broncos will roll with a Gordon-Williams combo to head their backfield.

With dual-threat ability, Freeman should have little trouble finding a new home in a committee backfield.

Denver also signed Mike Boone this offseason, but the former Vikings' running back is dealing with a quad injury. Boone will land on IR and be out at least three weeks. Cutting Freeman indicates Denver is comfortable with Boone's rehab and believe they can lean on Gordon and Williams until the bruiser returns.

Freeman's release comes on the heels of Denver claiming running back ﻿Nate McCrary﻿ off waivers from Baltimore. The 6-foot, 213-pound Saginaw Valley State product signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

The Broncos also claimed defensive back/special teamer Mike Ford from Detroit.

Related Content

news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2021 season

Around the NFL is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2021 regular season.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 1

The Dallas Cowboys have made another change to their quarterback room. One day after parting ways with ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿ and Garrett Gilbert, the Cowboys claimed ﻿Will Grier﻿.
news

Packers-Saints to be played at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field in Week 1

The league announced Wednesday that the Saints' Week 1 game versus the Packers will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. expected to miss 2021 season following meniscus surgery

The Minnesota Vikings will likely be without potential breakout tight end Irv Smith for the entire 2021 season. Smith underwent meniscus surgery on Wednesday that will knock him out for 4-5 months
news

Jaguars: 'No player was released because of their vaccination status'

Following Urban Meyer's Tuesday admission that player vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions, the Jaguars released a statement in an attempt to clarify the coach's comments.
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew: Undrafted RB Jaret Patterson 'can be pretty special'

Undrafted rookie ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿ won the Washington Football Team's No. 3 RB role, leading to yesterday's release of veteran Peyton Barber. The club has higher hopes for the Buffalo product than simply making the team.
news

Giants to retire HOFer Michael Strahan's jersey number

Michael Strahan's entire career was spent in one jersey. No future member of the New York Giants will wear it again. The team announced Wednesday it is retiring Strahan's No. 92 jersey on Nov. 28 when the Giants host the Eagles.
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's vaccination status was not a factor in his release

The day after the Patriots released Cam Newton, there was neither a flowery goodbye for the quarterback nor overflowing praise of rookie Mac Jones.
news

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs insists he's not holding in, expects to return to practice soon

﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ sat out of Seahawks practice yet again, continuing what is being referred to as a "hold-in" in hopes of reworking his contract. The Seattle safety isn't ready to characterize his standing on the sideline as such.
news

Ron Rivera confirms Washington not interested in Cam Newton, names Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB

Washington made most lists of potential landing spots for Cam Newton, given his relationship with head coach Ron Rivera from their time together in Carolina. Rivera, however, said the team is set at quarterback. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: Preseason success not enough for Cowboys underdogs

Dan Hanzus recaps the fourth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys," which suffered from a change to the NFL schedule. On the plus side, Liev Schreiber's still the G.O.A.T. and Dak Prescott has an enticing new business venture.
