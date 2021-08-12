Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) to have surgery

The news is disappointing for a receiver who was producing plenty of reason for optimism in minicamp and into training camp, but has been hampered by injury for a good portion of the summer preparation. In need of a stronger passing game, Baltimore addressed the receiver position with the selection of Bateman and signing of Sammy Watkins. Now the Ravens will have to wait until the season's first month to pair the two on the field.

Multiple weeks might now turn into a month, unless Bateman makes it back in time for Week 1 (which sounds unlikely), but the outlook could always be worse. It's not ideal to see a first-round pick headed to the sideline, but a targeted return in the month ahead is better than something more significant. As Harbaugh said, "I think that's pretty good news."

Patience will be key for Baltimore, which will spend the next few weeks sorting out its depth chart without Bateman.