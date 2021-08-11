NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Wednesday, Aug. 11

﻿Rashod Bateman﻿'s promising rookie season has met an interruption that is expected to last much more than just a few days.

Just how many weeks Bateman's absence lasts remains to be seen. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was vague on the specifics regarding Bateman's injury during his Wednesday media session, but admitted the ailment will cost Bateman some legitimate time.

"He's got a soft-tissue leg issue. It's going to be weeks, a number of weeks," Harbaugh said. "I don't know how many, it's not going to be months, but it will be weeks."

By Harbaugh's weeks-but-not-months math, Bateman would realistically still have a chance to make it back in time for Baltimore's season opener. But the nature of Bateman's injury -- a groin issue, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported -- suggests the Ravens will play it slowly with the rookie wideout.