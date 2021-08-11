Training Camp

Presented By

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Wednesday, Aug. 11

Published: Aug 11, 2021 at 12:25 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

﻿Rashod Bateman﻿'s promising rookie season has met an interruption that is expected to last much more than just a few days.

Just how many weeks Bateman's absence lasts remains to be seen. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was vague on the specifics regarding Bateman's injury during his Wednesday media session, but admitted the ailment will cost Bateman some legitimate time.

"He's got a soft-tissue leg issue. It's going to be weeks, a number of weeks," Harbaugh said. "I don't know how many, it's not going to be months, but it will be weeks."

By Harbaugh's weeks-but-not-months math, Bateman would realistically still have a chance to make it back in time for Baltimore's season opener. But the nature of Bateman's injury -- a groin issue, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported -- suggests the Ravens will play it slowly with the rookie wideout.

Bateman does not have structural damage, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, which is a good sign for Bateman's chances.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • NFL Network's Judy Battista reported 91.7 percent of all players have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Fifteen teams have more than 95 percent of players vaccinated, Battista added.
  • Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive lineman Kwity Paye exited Wednesday's practice with "a little ankle sprain," coach Frank Reich said on Inside Training Camp Live. Reich added he didn't know the severity of the sprain. Indy selected Paye with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 draft.
  • Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss won't practice Wednesday and is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.
  • Chicago Bears rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins won't partake in today's joint practice with the Dolphins, per coach Matt Nagy. This is the second-round pick's twelfth straight missed practice.
  • Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Jaelen Phillips will return to practice today after dealing with a left leg issue, per coach Brian Flores. Wideouts Will Fuller, Albert Wilson and DeVante Parker﻿, and rookie tight end Hunter Long, won't participate in today's joint practice with the Bears.
  • Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins won't practice today due to muscle tightness in his leg, per coach David Culley. Running back Dontrell Hilliard is also not practicing.
  • Minnesota Vikings receiver Myron Mitchell has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roster signings

Roster cuts

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott playing in Cowboys' third preseason game 'not out of the question'

If all goes according to plan, Cowboys fans could be seeing Dak Prescott take the field prior to Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson on practice: 'I can't be afraid to make mistakes'

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson told reporters Wednesday he's learning on the fly each day, not worrying about turnovers in practice, but rather using those lessons to prepare for when games matter.
news

Frank Reich: Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson 'doing exceedingly well, but it is still early'

The Colts are currently without two key starters. When asked about their returns, head coach Frank Reich provided an optimistic, albeit vague, update on QB Carson Wentz and OL Quenton Nelson.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Jets 'absolutely not' giving up on second-year WR Denzel Mims

Jets coach Robert Saleh put the kibosh on any rumors surrounding second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. 
news

Seattle Seahawks release DE Aldon Smith

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Seahawks are releasing the edge rusher, per a source informed of the decision.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ready to 'pick up where I left off' after prolific 2020 season

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor joined "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday morning to discuss how the excellent finish to his rookie year has helped him prepare for 2021.
news

Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase on camp struggles: 'Rome wasn't built in a day'

Reports from Cincinnati suggest the Bengals offense has struggled to mesh through the first two weeks of training camp. Rookie WR Ja' Marr Chase preached patience after a good Tuesday practice.
news

Mike Tomlin not fretting T.J. Watt's hold-in: 'The business is going to run its course'

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt isn't taking part in team drills as both sides hope to hammer out a new contract. Head coach Mike Tomlin knows these things have a way of working themselves out.
news

Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky: Nice to 'be somewhere where people want you'

Though initially aiming to find another starting spot to vie for, former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky ended up with the Bills, who have given him a place in which he feels wanted and where he can develop.  
news

Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks after breaking bone in hand

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand during practice and will be out four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon. 
news

Drew Lock to start Broncos' preseason opener; Teddy Bridgewater will open second game

Broncos HC Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday that Drew Lock will start Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota and Teddy Bridgewater would start the following week against Seattle. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW