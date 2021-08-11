NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Wednesday, Aug. 11

Rashod Bateman's promising rookie season has met an interruption that is expected to last much more than just a few days.
Just how many weeks Bateman's absence lasts remains to be seen. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was vague on the specifics regarding Bateman's injury during his Wednesday media session, but admitted the ailment will cost Bateman some legitimate time.
"He's got a soft-tissue leg issue. It's going to be weeks, a number of weeks," Harbaugh said. "I don't know how many, it's not going to be months, but it will be weeks."
By Harbaugh's weeks-but-not-months math, Bateman would realistically still have a chance to make it back in time for Baltimore's season opener. But the nature of Bateman's injury -- a groin issue, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported -- suggests the Ravens will play it slowly with the rookie wideout.
Bateman does not have structural damage, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, which is a good sign for Bateman's chances.
Injuries/COVID-19
- NFL Network's Judy Battista reported 91.7 percent of all players have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Fifteen teams have more than 95 percent of players vaccinated, Battista added.
- Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive lineman Kwity Paye exited Wednesday's practice with "a little ankle sprain," coach Frank Reich said on Inside Training Camp Live. Reich added he didn't know the severity of the sprain. Indy selected Paye with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 draft.
- Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss won't practice Wednesday and is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.
- Chicago Bears rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins won't partake in today's joint practice with the Dolphins, per coach Matt Nagy. This is the second-round pick's twelfth straight missed practice.
- Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Jaelen Phillips will return to practice today after dealing with a left leg issue, per coach Brian Flores. Wideouts Will Fuller, Albert Wilson and DeVante Parker, and rookie tight end Hunter Long, won't participate in today's joint practice with the Bears.
- Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins won't practice today due to muscle tightness in his leg, per coach David Culley. Running back Dontrell Hilliard is also not practicing.
- Minnesota Vikings receiver Myron Mitchell has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster signings
- The Detroit Lions signed running back Javon Leake.
- The Carolina Panthers signed linebacker Josh Bynes.
- The 49ers signed linebacker Donald Payne to a one-year deal and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, per his agent.
- The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a deal with tight end Gabe Holmes.
- The New York Giants signed defensive tackle Elijah Qualls.
Roster cuts
- The Seattle Seahawks are releasing Aldon Smith, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
- Detroit waived running back Michael Warren with an injury designation.
- The New York Giants have released defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh and wide receiver Derrick Dillon.
- The 49ers released receiver Kevin White.