49ers sign veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The San Francisco 49ers are adding safety depth with several defensive backs ailing.
The Niners have signed former first-round pick Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, according to the safety's agency.
A first-round pick by the Packers in 2014, Clinton-Dix spent four and a half years in Green Bay before a trade to Washington in 2018. The veteran safety then compiled 78 tackles and two INTs -- including a pick-6 -- for Chicago in 2019.
Clinton-Dix signed with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason but was a surprise cut. He did not play in 2020.
The 28-year-old with 522 career tackles and 16 INTs will now get a chance to reignite his career on a feisty Niners' defense.
San Francisco required secondary help with Jaquiski Tartt and Tony Jefferson battling injury. Tartt is on the PUP list with a toe injury suffered last season. Kyle Shanahan noted he's unsure of when the safety will return. Jefferson is dealing with a groin/hamstring tweak, and the team is uncertain how long he'll be out.