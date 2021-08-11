Around the NFL

49ers sign veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Published: Aug 11, 2021 at 03:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers are adding safety depth with several defensive backs ailing.

The Niners have signed former first-round pick Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, according to the safety's agency.

A first-round pick by the Packers in 2014, Clinton-Dix spent four and a half years in Green Bay before a trade to Washington in 2018. The veteran safety then compiled 78 tackles and two INTs -- including a pick-6 -- for Chicago in 2019.

Clinton-Dix signed with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason but was a surprise cut. He did not play in 2020.

The 28-year-old with 522 career tackles and 16 INTs will now get a chance to reignite his career on a feisty Niners' defense.

San Francisco required secondary help with Jaquiski Tartt and Tony Jefferson battling injury. Tartt is on the PUP list with a toe injury suffered last season. Kyle Shanahan noted he's unsure of when the safety will return. Jefferson is dealing with a groin/hamstring tweak, and the team is uncertain how long he'll be out.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott playing in Cowboys' third preseason game 'not out of the question'

If all goes according to plan, Cowboys fans could be seeing Dak Prescott take the field prior to Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson on practice: 'I can't be afraid to make mistakes'

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson told reporters Wednesday he's learning on the fly each day, not worrying about turnovers in practice, but rather using those lessons to prepare for when games matter.
news

Frank Reich: Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson 'doing exceedingly well, but it is still early'

The Colts are currently without two key starters. When asked about their returns, head coach Frank Reich provided an optimistic, albeit vague, update on QB Carson Wentz and OL Quenton Nelson.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Jets 'absolutely not' giving up on second-year WR Denzel Mims

Jets coach Robert Saleh put the kibosh on any rumors surrounding second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Wednesday, Aug. 11

Ravens rookie wideout Rashod Bateman is expected to miss multiple weeks as he recovers from a soft-tissue leg issue.
news

Seattle Seahawks release DE Aldon Smith

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Seahawks are releasing the edge rusher, per a source informed of the decision.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ready to 'pick up where I left off' after prolific 2020 season

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor joined "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday morning to discuss how the excellent finish to his rookie year has helped him prepare for 2021.
news

Colts extend GM Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich through 2026 season

Indianapolis' brain trust is staying in town for at least another half-decade. The Colts announced Wednesday it has agreed to extensions for general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich through the 2026 season.
news

Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase on camp struggles: 'Rome wasn't built in a day'

Reports from Cincinnati suggest the Bengals offense has struggled to mesh through the first two weeks of training camp. Rookie WR Ja' Marr Chase preached patience after a good Tuesday practice.
news

Mike Tomlin not fretting T.J. Watt's hold-in: 'The business is going to run its course'

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt isn't taking part in team drills as both sides hope to hammer out a new contract. Head coach Mike Tomlin knows these things have a way of working themselves out.
news

'Hard Knocks' episode 1 recap: Dak loves his scars

The  16th season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" opens with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott explaining the challenges of the past year and a half. Dan Hanzus recaps the season debut of your favorite football show.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW