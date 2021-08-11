49ers sign veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

A first-round pick by the Packers in 2014, Clinton-Dix spent four and a half years in Green Bay before a trade to Washington in 2018. The veteran safety then compiled 78 tackles and two INTs -- including a pick-6 -- for Chicago in 2019.

Clinton-Dix signed with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason but was a surprise cut. He did not play in 2020.

The 28-year-old with 522 career tackles and 16 INTs will now get a chance to reignite his career on a feisty Niners' defense.