Around the NFL

Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman suffers soft tissue injury at practice

Published: Aug 10, 2021 at 02:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Baltimore Ravens first-round rookie receiver ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ pulled up lame in practice Tuesday and left early.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bateman suffered a soft tissue injury, per a source informed of the situation. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, as Bateman will undergo further testing. Rapoport added there is no structural damage.

Bateman has impressed during camp with his route-running ability. The athletic, versatile receiver with good hands was expected to immediately upgrade the Ravens' corps alongside Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins.

According to reporters at practice, Bateman went to the ground while running a slant against corner Marcus Peters. He was helped to his feet and walked to the locker room with a limp.

Any timetable for return is unknown until tests are finished.

Given the injury history in the Ravens wideout corps -- which includes a laundry list for Watkins, and Brown dealing with a hamstring tweak earlier this offseason -- Bateman's status will be monitored closely as we head into the season. Given the lingering effects of soft tissue injuries, we might not see the rookie much during preseason action.

