Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman suffers soft tissue injury at practice

Baltimore Ravens first-round rookie receiver ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ pulled up lame in practice Tuesday and left early.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bateman suffered a soft tissue injury, per a source informed of the situation. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, as Bateman will undergo further testing. Rapoport added there is no structural damage.

Bateman has impressed during camp with his route-running ability. The athletic, versatile receiver with good hands was expected to immediately upgrade the Ravens' corps alongside Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins.

According to reporters at practice, Bateman went to the ground while running a slant against corner Marcus Peters. He was helped to his feet and walked to the locker room with a limp.

Any timetable for return is unknown until tests are finished.