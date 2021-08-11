Seattle Seahawks releasing DE Aldon Smith

﻿Aldon Smith﻿'s stay in Seattle didn't last through training camp.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Seahawks are releasing the edge rusher, per a source informed of the decision.

After off-field issues kept him out of football for four full years, Smith was reinstated by the NFL last season. He played in 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, compiling 48 tackles and five sacks.

Smith signed with Seattle in April in the team's effort to bolster the pass rush. Smith arrived for training camp in good shape and reportedly stood out at times during practices.