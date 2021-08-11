Training Camp

Seattle Seahawks releasing DE Aldon Smith

Published: Aug 11, 2021 at 11:53 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Aldon Smith﻿'s stay in Seattle didn't last through training camp.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Seahawks are releasing the edge rusher, per a source informed of the decision.

After off-field issues kept him out of football for four full years, Smith was reinstated by the NFL last season. He played in 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, compiling 48 tackles and five sacks.

Smith signed with Seattle in April in the team's effort to bolster the pass rush. Smith arrived for training camp in good shape and reportedly stood out at times during practices.

Soon after signing with the Seahawks in April, however, an arrest warrant was issued for Smith in Louisiana on a second-degree battery charge, and he turned himself in to authorities. His arraignment was reportedly scheduled for later this month.

