Seahawks DE Aldon Smith wanted for second-degree battery in Louisiana

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith on a second-degree battery charge, the St. Bernard Parish (La.) District Attorney's Office announced.

According to authorities, Smith, 31, allegedly caused severe injuries to a male victim on Saturday, which warranted a judge to sign an arrest warrant Sunday. Smith could face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or a maximum prison sentence of eight years if convicted of second-degree battery.

The investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.

Smith signed with the Seahawks on Thursday.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith," a Seahawks spokesperson said Monday in a statement. "Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."