Seahawks DE Aldon Smith wanted for second-degree battery in Louisiana

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith on a second-degree battery charge, the St. Bernard Parish (La.) District Attorney's Office announced.
According to authorities, Smith, 31, allegedly caused severe injuries to a male victim on Saturday, which warranted a judge to sign an arrest warrant Sunday. Smith could face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or a maximum prison sentence of eight years if convicted of second-degree battery.
The investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.
Smith signed with the Seahawks on Thursday.
"We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith," a Seahawks spokesperson said Monday in a statement. "Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."
A former No. 7 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, Smith has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for drug-related offenses and personal conduct policy violations. The former first-team All-Pro was out of the league from 2016 to 2019. Smith was reinstated by the league in 2020 and signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. The DE started all 16 games and recorded five sacks, his most since 2013.