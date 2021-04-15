Around the NFL

Aldon Smith agrees to one-year contract with Seattle Seahawks

Published: Apr 15, 2021 at 11:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks tried to trade for Aldon Smith last season. Now they will sign the free-agent pass rusher.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Seahawks and Smith have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per sources informed of the situation.

The edge rusher visited Seattle Wednesday.

Smith had not played since 2015 due to off-field issues, before returning to join the Dallas Cowboys last season.

The former San Francisco 49ers first-round pick was an every-down player for Dallas, playing 809 snaps, 13th most among edge defenders last season. He compiled five sacks, 14 QB hits, and two passes defended to go along with 48 tackles last season. Pro Football Focus charted Smith with 50 total pressures last season, 20th at his position.

He might not be the pass-rushing force he was early in his career (33.5 sacks in his first two seasons), but Smith showed he can still win at the point of attack with speed, set the edge and win one-on-one matchups.

Last season, Smith proved that he still has juice left in his legs even after a long layoff. According to Next Gen Stats, Smith had a 9.1 pressure percent last season (40th among EDGE, min. 200 pass rushes). All Seahawks edge rushers combined for a 13.7 QB pressure percent in 2020 (30th in NFL, per PFF).

Seattle aimed to upgrade the pass rush this offseason, re-signing Carlos Dunlap and adding versatile Kerry Hyder﻿. Adding Smith, who could thrive in a rotational role, is the next step if the Seahawks front four bouncing back from a down season.

Related Content

news

Cordarrelle Patterson agrees to one-year, $3 million contract with Falcons

One day after visiting Atlanta, the Falcons are singing kick return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson on a one-year, $3 million deal, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
news

Roundup: Steelers re-sign LB Vince Williams to one-year deal

Veteran linebacker Vince Williams is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
news

Robert Woods: Rams offense 'looking loaded once again' with Stafford, Jackson additions

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods joined the Good Morning Football crew on Thursday morning to discuss how the offense will look after the additions of QB Matthew Stafford and WR DeSean Jackson.
news

Vikings DT Michael Pierce 'ready to roll' after opting out of 2020 season

Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce is back in Minnesota after opting out of the 2020 season -- a decision he says he regrets to an extent.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb aiming to be 'better version' of himself in 2021

As a rookie, CeeDee Lamb recorded 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. The Dallas Cowboys wideout believes he can take it to another level in 2021.
news

Giovani Bernard invigorated by Bucs' winning environment: 'You can already feel the difference'

Now entering his ninth professional season, Giovani Bernard spent the first eight years of his career as a satellite back with the Bengals. His decision to leave Cincy this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs was an opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
news

NFL announces offseason plans in memo sent to teams

After weeks of discussions, the NFL announced its offseason plans in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Wednesday.
news

All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be adding the game's best kick returner. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is visiting Atlanta, and a deal between the sides is expected soon.
news

Roundup: QB Josh Dobbs staying with Steelers after agreeing to one-year deal

The Steelers are retaining a member of their QB room. Josh Dobbs is staying in Pittsburgh after agreeing to a one-year deal.
news

New lawsuit filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson brings total back to 22

One woman dropped her lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but a new lawsuit was filed Wednesday to bring the total back to 22.
news

Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal worth up to $10M

The Cleveland Browns have finally landed their guy. Free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is signing a one-year deal to join the club.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW