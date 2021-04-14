Free-agent edge rusher Aldon Smith to visit Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks continue to look at options to upgrade their pass rush.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that former Dallas Cowboys free-agent pass rusher Aldon Smith is visiting the Seahawks on Wednesday, per sources informed of the situation.

After not playing since 2015 due to off-field issues, the former San Francisco 49ers first-round pick returned in 2020 with the Cowboys.

Despite knocking the rust off, Smith was an every-down player for the Cowboys, playing 809 snaps,13th most among edge defenders last season. He compiled five sacks, 14 QB hits, and two passes defended to go along with 48 tackles last season. Pro Football Focus charted Smith with 50 total pressures last season, 20th at his position.

Smith proved that he still has juice left in his legs even after a long layoff. He might not be the Hall-of-Fame-trajectory force he was early in his career, but he can still win at the point of attack with speed, set the edge and win one-on-one matchups.

The Cowboys' lack of interest in bringing him back given their defensive situation might be the biggest knock on Smith at the moment.