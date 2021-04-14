Around the NFL

Free-agent edge rusher Aldon Smith to visit Seahawks

Published: Apr 14, 2021 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks continue to look at options to upgrade their pass rush.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that former Dallas Cowboys free-agent pass rusher Aldon Smith is visiting the Seahawks on Wednesday, per sources informed of the situation.

After not playing since 2015 due to off-field issues, the former San Francisco 49ers first-round pick returned in 2020 with the Cowboys.

Despite knocking the rust off, Smith was an every-down player for the Cowboys, playing 809 snaps,13th most among edge defenders last season. He compiled five sacks, 14 QB hits, and two passes defended to go along with 48 tackles last season. Pro Football Focus charted Smith with 50 total pressures last season, 20th at his position.

Smith proved that he still has juice left in his legs even after a long layoff. He might not be the Hall-of-Fame-trajectory force he was early in his career, but he can still win at the point of attack with speed, set the edge and win one-on-one matchups.

The Cowboys' lack of interest in bringing him back given their defensive situation might be the biggest knock on Smith at the moment.

Edge rusher was a position of need in Seattle before re-signing ﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿ and adding versatile ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿. It remains a spot the Seahawks want to add. If he eventually inks a deal in Seattle, Smith could be the latest veteran to travel to Seattle late in his career and have an on-field impact.

Related Content

news

Woman drops lawsuit against Texans QB Deshaun Watson; 20 plaintiffs identified

One of the 22 women to have filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault and misconduct against Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has dropped her suit.
news

Browns signing Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal worth up to $10M

The Cleveland Browns have finally landed their guy. Free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is signing a one-year deal to join the club.
news

Alabama WRs DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, RB Najee Harris receive positive medical reports

Three star Alabama players each received good news following medical checkups in Indianapolis last week. Ian Rapoport reports WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and RB Najee Harris all received positive reports.
news

Sheldon Rankins believes Robert Saleh's 'attacking' defense can help Jets 'turn this thing around'

Robert Saleh's defense has a history of getting the most out of its playmakers. New DT ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ said he believes the foundation is there for the Jets to turn their fortunes around. 
news

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox to have pro day on April 26

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox will hold his pro day on April 26 after a minor hamstring injury left him out of the school's initial workout for NFL scouts.
news

NFL stadiums, facilities hit 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered 

With NFL stadiums and facilities across the country administering COVID-19 vaccines, more than 2 million vaccines have now been provided through league sites. 
news

Kyle Juszczyk will 'support whoever's under center' for 49ers in 2021

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk﻿ maintains his belief that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the 49ers' starting QB in 2021, but lends his full support for whoever is under center in San Francisco.
news

Broncos, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Lions players won't take part in voluntary offseason workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks players became the first groups to announce they won't attend voluntary offseason workouts. In a statement sent from the NFLPA on Tuesday, players from both teams said they would skip offseason workouts until the COVID-19 pandemic is better controlled. The Buccaneers, Lions and Patriots later followed suit.
news

Tyler Lockett: Seahawks need to be open to adjusting, 'not act like we know everything' 

The Seahawks learned plenty from their 2020 season, which began with a hot start but fizzled by the time the season turned to winter. With a new offensive coordinator now in the mix, they're out to make sure they don't repeat the same mistakes.
news

Rob Gronkowski believes Julian Edelman 'has a great possibility to be a Hall of Famer'

Julian Edelman announced on Monday that he is calling it a career after 12 seasons. Rob Gronkowski, one of Edelman's most outspoken former teammates, wasted little in making two grand declarations regarding the Super LIII MVP's future.
news

NFL: Team employees who refuse vaccination without 'bona fide' reason barred from restricted areas

In a Tuesday memo, the league informed clubs their Tier 1 and 2 employees (excluding players) "should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW