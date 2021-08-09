Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn't want to 'dwell' on vaccination decision

Lamar Jackson is back from his second bout with COVID-19 and is happy to return to the Ravens before the start of their preseason slate.

His time away did not come without frustration.

"Again?! It was crazy," Jackson said when asked how he reacted to the news he'd caught COVID-19 a second time. "I was heartbroken. Because I wasn't looking forward to that at all, right before camp, it was like 'not again. Not right now.' But it's over with."

Jackson first became infected with COVID-19 in November 2020, right in the middle of a desperate playoff push for the Ravens. His infection came as a result of an outbreak among Ravens players, which forced the postponement and rescheduling of their Week 12 game against the Steelers deep into the following week, eventually playing the game with a depleted roster on a Wednesday.

Jackson returned for Baltimore's following game, a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Once infected a second time, Jackson was forced to isolate at home while his teammates began training camp without him. These moments only added to his disappointment.

"When I was at home I wasn't doing too good because I was missing my guys," Jackson said Monday. "It was like, man, I need to get back out there with my guys."

Jackson has not said he'll get vaccinated despite twice being infected with the novel coronavirus.