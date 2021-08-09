NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Monday, Aug. 9

"It's good that he's out here," coach John Harbaugh said after practice. "I think we were hoping for right around now. He's certainly very much on schedule."

While Stanley started training camp on the PUP list, the Ravens always targeted a return in time for Week 1. Getting him back on the practice field even before the first preseason game gives plenty of time for Baltimore to ramp up his workload ahead of the season. We don't expect him to participate much, if at all, in preseason action, and Baltimore will be cautious with his practice reps, but a return in early August is an excellent sign for the former first-team All-Pro blocker.