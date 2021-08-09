NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Monday, Aug. 9

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is back on the field.
The star tackle was at Monday's practice participating in individual drills, indicating he came off the physically unable to perform list.
"It's good that he's out here," coach John Harbaugh said after practice. "I think we were hoping for right around now. He's certainly very much on schedule."
Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Nov. 1, missing the final nine games of the regular season. He underwent a second surgery in March.
While Stanley started training camp on the PUP list, the Ravens always targeted a return in time for Week 1. Getting him back on the practice field even before the first preseason game gives plenty of time for Baltimore to ramp up his workload ahead of the season. We don't expect him to participate much, if at all, in preseason action, and Baltimore will be cautious with his practice reps, but a return in early August is an excellent sign for the former first-team All-Pro blocker.
Injuries
- New Orleans Saints' Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz, who left Saturday's practice early, will visit Dr. William Meyers in the coming days and be evaluated for a potential core muscle surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury typically sidelines position players eight weeks, but it could be longer for a kicker, Rapoport added.
- The Falcons activated offensive lineman Kaleb McGary from the physically unable to perform list and offensive lineman Willie Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be removed from the PUP list and return to practice Monday, per Rapoport and Kim Jones.
- New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who exited practice early Sunday, will undergo an MRI on his shoulder Monday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
- The Lions activated linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the reserve/COVID-19 list,
- The Carolina Panthers activated tight end Stephen Sullivan from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Signings
- The Washington Football Team signed center Jon Toth.
- The Atlanta Falcons signed running back D'Onta Foreman.
- The Detroit Lions signed receiver Darius Jennings.
Roster cuts
- The Falcons released cornerback Tyler Hall and waived defensive lineman Deadrin Senat with an injury designation.
- The Panthers waived wide receiver Marken Michel.
- The Lions waived center Drake Jackson.