NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Monday, Aug. 9

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is back on the field.

The star tackle was at Monday's practice participating in individual drills, indicating he came off the physically unable to perform list.

"It's good that he's out here," coach John Harbaugh said after practice. "I think we were hoping for right around now. He's certainly very much on schedule."

Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Nov. 1, missing the final nine games of the regular season. He underwent a second surgery in March.

While Stanley started training camp on the PUP list, the Ravens always targeted a return in time for Week 1. Getting him back on the practice field even before the first preseason game gives plenty of time for Baltimore to ramp up his workload ahead of the season. We don't expect him to participate much, if at all, in preseason action, and Baltimore will be cautious with his practice reps, but a return in early August is an excellent sign for the former first-team All-Pro blocker.

Injuries

  • New Orleans Saints' Pro Bowl kicker ﻿Wil Lutz﻿, who left Saturday's practice early, will visit Dr. William Meyers in the coming days and be evaluated for a potential core muscle surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury typically sidelines position players eight weeks, but it could be longer for a kicker, Rapoport added.
  • The Falcons activated offensive lineman Kaleb McGary from the physically unable to perform list and offensive lineman Willie Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be removed from the PUP list and return to practice Monday, per Rapoport and Kim Jones.
  • New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who exited practice early Sunday, will undergo an MRI on his shoulder Monday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
  • The Lions activated linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the reserve/COVID-19 list,
  • The Carolina Panthers activated tight end Stephen Sullivan from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Signings

Roster cuts

  • The Falcons released cornerback Tyler Hall and waived defensive lineman Deadrin Senat with an injury designation.
  • The Panthers waived wide receiver Marken Michel﻿.
  • The Lions waived center Drake Jackson.

Related Content

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry (shoulder) to undergo MRI on Monday

Patriots TE Hunter Henry is undergoing an MRI this morning on his shoulder after leaving practice early Sunday, Mike Giardi reports. The hope is that the shoulder issue isn't anything serious, but given Henry's history, it's always notable when the TE has an injury scare. 
news

Raiders' Marcus Mariota keeping an eye on potential starting QB jobs around the NFL

﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ reworked his contract to remain with the Raiders earlier this offseason, but Derek Carr's backup still pines to be a starter once again. Mariota noted over the weekend that he's always keeping an eye on QB news from around the NFL in case a starting opportunity might arise elsewhere.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley to come off PUP list, practice Monday

The Giants began their Monday with excellent news: ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ will be back on the field. Ian Rapoport reports that the Big Blue RB would come off the physically unable to perform list today. Kim Jones adds that Barkley will join practice. 
news

Ron Rivera: 'No timetable' for Curtis Samuel's return in Washington

The Washington Football Team signed receiver ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿ this offseason to be the do-it-all wizard opposite star ﻿Terry McLaurin﻿. Thus far, we haven't seen the new acquisition on the field during training camp.
news

Pete Carroll acknowledges Duane Brown is 'making a statement' about contract: 'We're working at it'

Duane Brown isn't happy with his contract situation, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says they're working on getting the veteran left tackle back out on the field. 
news

Peyton Manning enters Hall of Fame focused on furthering football: 'I'm not done with this game'

While Sunday night was about honoring achievements of some of the NFL's greatest figures, 2021 HOF inductee Peyton Manning decided to focus his attention on the game's future.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2021 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2021 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Below is a recap of a celebratory Sunday evening in Canton.
news

Baker Mayfield doesn't 'give a damn' about extension timeline with Browns

That Baker Mayfield could enter the upcoming campaign without a long-term deal, though he appears to be the answer to a long-doomed question at quarterback in Cleveland, doesn't bother the signal-caller.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Sam Darnold-Dan Arnold connection heating up at Panthers camp

Fans of football rhymes, rejoice: The ﻿Sam Darnold﻿-Dan Arnold battery is fully charged at Panthers camp. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
news

Roundup: Jaguars WR D.J. Chark has surgery on broken finger, expected back by Week 1

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters Sunday that wide receiver D.J. Chark had surgery on a broken finger. The fourth-year wideout is expected to be ready for Jacksonville's Week 1 game at the Houston Texans.
news

Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) does 'light throwing' at Cowboys camp

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Saturday that the star quarterback did some "light throwing" Saturday. It's the first time Prescott has thrown with his right shoulder since he strained it on July 28.
