Patriots TE Hunter Henry (shoulder) to undergo MRI on Monday

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry suffered his first ding with the new club.

The TE is undergoing an MRI on his shoulder Monday morning after leaving practice early Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The hope is that the shoulder issue isn't anything serious, but given Henry's history, it's always notable when the TE has an injury scare.

In five years with the Chargers, the TE never played a full 16-game slate and missed the entire 2018 season due to injury. He played in 14 games last season.