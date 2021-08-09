Training Camp

Presented By

Giants RB Saquon Barkley to come off PUP list, practice Monday

Published: Aug 09, 2021 at 09:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants began their Monday with excellent news: Saquon Barkley will be back on the field.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Big Blue running back would come off the physically unable to perform list today. NFL Network's Kim Jones added that Barkley will join practice.

Tune in: NFL Network will be live from the Giants' facility Monday. Practice kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

The New York Post first reported Barkley would come off the PUP list this week.

Barkley ripped up his knee, including an ACL tear, in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign. After surgery, the rehab process has been slow and arduous for the dynamic playmaker.

The Giants hoped to get the star back on the field in early August, but some reluctant comments from Barkley and the club when camp opened gave the indication his timeline could be pushed. Rapoport noted last week that the Giants pegged anytime between Week 1 and 3 for a Barkley return.

Even if he doesn't do much, Barkley returning to the practice field today and exiting the PUP list is the first glimmer of hope we have gotten that the former Pro Bowler might be ready for the season opener. The Giants could have kept him on the PUP list for several more weeks, so his return to practice today indicates that both Barkley and the team are comfortable with where he is in rehab.

Expect the ramp-up period to be lengthy for Barkley. The Giants haven't pushed him throughout his rehab, and they won't start now. Day by day, however, we expect to see baby steps from Barkley with the hope that he'll be full-go to open the 2021 season.

Related Content

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry (shoulder) to undergo MRI on Monday

Patriots TE Hunter Henry is undergoing an MRI this morning on his shoulder after leaving practice early Sunday, Mike Giardi reports. The hope is that the shoulder issue isn't anything serious, but given Henry's history, it's always notable when the TE has an injury scare. 
news

Raiders' Marcus Mariota keeping an eye on potential starting QB jobs around the NFL

﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ reworked his contract to remain with the Raiders earlier this offseason, but Derek Carr's backup still pines to be a starter once again. Mariota noted over the weekend that he's always keeping an eye on QB news from around the NFL in case a starting opportunity might arise elsewhere.
news

Pete Carroll acknowledges Duane Brown is 'making a statement' about contract: 'We're working at it'

Duane Brown isn't happy with his contract situation, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says they're working on getting the veteran left tackle back out on the field. 
news

Baker Mayfield doesn't 'give a damn' about extension timeline with Browns

That Baker Mayfield could enter the upcoming campaign without a long-term deal, though he appears to be the answer to a long-doomed question at quarterback in Cleveland, doesn't bother the signal-caller.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Sam Darnold-Dan Arnold connection heating up at Panthers camp

Fans of football rhymes, rejoice: The ﻿Sam Darnold﻿-Dan Arnold battery is fully charged at Panthers camp. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
news

Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) does 'light throwing' at Cowboys camp

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Saturday that the star quarterback did some "light throwing" Saturday. It's the first time Prescott has thrown with his right shoulder since he strained it on July 28.
news

New Ravens LB Justin Houston: 'I was so close' to signing with Steelers

New Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston revealed Saturday that he turned down a few better offers to sign with the perennial AFC contender. One of those overlooked clubs just so happens to be Baltimore's biggest rival.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Xavien Howard, Dolphins close to a compromise?

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard took the field in pads for the first time during training camp after nursing a minor ankle injury and staging a hold-in. Ian Rapoport reports Howard's participation was a significant development toward potentially reaching a restructured deal with Miami.
news

Roundup: Ravens' Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson 'looked even better than I expected' in practice return

Lamar Jackson's game of catch-up has officially begun. The Ravens QB participated in his first full-team practice Saturday after spending 10 days on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HC John Harbaugh was pleased with what he saw.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance is 'going to play for us this year'

It could be just a matter of weeks before 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance takes full command of the team's offense. At the very least, HC Kyle Shanahan affirmed the No. 3 overall draft pick will get some meaningful situational action this season. 
news

Raiders DE Carl Nassib 'surprised by the big reaction' after becoming first openly gay active NFL player

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first openly gay active NFL player earlier this offseason. Talking to the media for the first time during training camp, the 28-year-old said he was amazed by the support from teammates and around the league.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW