Giants RB Saquon Barkley to come off PUP list, practice Monday

The New York Giants began their Monday with excellent news: Saquon Barkley will be back on the field.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Big Blue running back would come off the physically unable to perform list today. NFL Network's Kim Jones added that Barkley will join practice.

The New York Post first reported Barkley would come off the PUP list this week.

Barkley ripped up his knee, including an ACL tear, in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign. After surgery, the rehab process has been slow and arduous for the dynamic playmaker.

The Giants hoped to get the star back on the field in early August, but some reluctant comments from Barkley and the club when camp opened gave the indication his timeline could be pushed. Rapoport noted last week that the Giants pegged anytime between Week 1 and 3 for a Barkley return.

Even if he doesn't do much, Barkley returning to the practice field today and exiting the PUP list is the first glimmer of hope we have gotten that the former Pro Bowler might be ready for the season opener. The Giants could have kept him on the PUP list for several more weeks, so his return to practice today indicates that both Barkley and the team are comfortable with where he is in rehab.