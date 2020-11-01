Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley out for season with 'severe ankle injury'

The Ravens lost a lot more than a game Sunday.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a "severe ankle injury" and will miss the remainder of the season. Stanley went down in the first quarter of a 28-24 home loss to the Steelers and had to be carted off the field with an air cast.

The setback comes two days after he signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension with $58 million in new guarantees. Stanley is set to earn $47.1 million by next March, and now he might be down beyond then. The deal made him the league's second-highest paid offensive lineman on an annual basis behind the Texans' Laremy Tunsil﻿.

One of the linchpins of a vaunted rushing attack, Stanley's absence will hurt Baltimore more so on the field. Third-year lineman Orlando Brown switched from right tackle to relieve Stanley versus Pittsburgh. The Ravens still managed to run for 265 yards but pass protection was an issue as Lamar Jackson was sacked four times and completed just 13 of 28 passes.