Around the NFL

Ravens sign Ronnie Stanley to five-year, $98.75 million contract extension

Published: Oct 30, 2020 at 09:24 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens locked up star left tackle Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season.

The team announced it signed the Pro Bowl blindside blocker to a five-year contract extension.

The deal is worth $98.75 million in new money with a max value of $100 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Add in his 2020 salary, and the deal comes to $112.866 million in max value, with $58 million in new guarantees and $65.569 million in total guarantees including this year. Stanley will earn a whopping $47.116 million by March 31, 2021.

Stanley gets $22.5 million in a signing bonus with a $16.25 million option bonus received by March. His deal also comes with $1.25 million in Pro Bowl incentives each year.

The $19.75 million per year in new money makes Stanley the second highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Laremy Tunsil﻿'s $22 million per year on a three-year deal is the only higher contract for an O-lineman. Stanley's deal is tops in terms of max value and total guarantees.

"We are excited to announce a five-year contract extension with Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family.

"Ronnie is also another example of a great draft pick by Ozzie Newsome, and we credit Kim Miale, Nick Matteo and Pat Moriarty for working tirelessly to get this deal done."

The long-term deal for Stanley continues the trend of DeCosta locking down Baltimore's home-grown talent after he recently signed cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a big extension.

Since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2016, Stanley immediately slid in as a stalwart starter and has improved each year. In 2019, he earned first-team All-Pro honors and was a big reason the Ravens set a single-season rushing record.

A road grader who can stop edge rushers dead in their tracks is a rare find in today's NFL. The Ravens weren't about to let theirs come close to leaving any time soon.

