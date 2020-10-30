Ravens sign Ronnie Stanley to five-year, $98.75 million contract extension

"We are excited to announce a five-year contract extension with Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family.

"Ronnie is also another example of a great draft pick by Ozzie Newsome, and we credit Kim Miale, Nick Matteo and Pat Moriarty for working tirelessly to get this deal done."

The long-term deal for Stanley continues the trend of DeCosta locking down Baltimore's home-grown talent after he recently signed cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a big extension.

Since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2016, Stanley immediately slid in as a stalwart starter and has improved each year. In 2019, he earned first-team All-Pro honors and was a big reason the Ravens set a single-season rushing record.