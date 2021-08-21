Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has had no setbacks in rehab, remains on track to start Week 1 at Bucs

Published: Aug 21, 2021 at 02:57 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ remains on track to return for the season opener.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has had "absolutely no setbacks" during rehab on his shoulder injury and remains in line to start the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.

Prescott has missed time during training camp and preseason while dealing with a shoulder issue to his throwing arm. The Cowboys have been cautious throughout the process to ensure no setback occurs.

That approach will continue tonight as they hold Prescott out of Saturday's preseason game against the Houston Texans. Pelissero reported that the QB could have played if it was the regular season. Dak will get a throwing session in pregame.

The Cowboys plan to ramp up Prescott's workload again next week in preparation for the season opener.

