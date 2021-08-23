NFL Preseason Week 2 winners and losers: Whose stock is rising? On the decline?

Cowboys' new linebacking duo of Micah Parsons and Keanu Neal: Neal came with Dan Quinn and changed positions. He is now officially a starter alongside Parsons, with veterans Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch coming off the bench. This is remarkable, considering Smith's contract and Vander Esch's draft pedigree combined with his electric rookie season. But Parsons is simply too good to keep off the field; the No. 12 overall pick's lining up at middle linebacker, Vander Esch's position. Neal passing Smith so quickly is a bigger eye-opener and raises more questions about Smith's future.

Cam Newton's chances to start Week 1: Newton has consistently dominated first-team reps at Patriots practice. Cam backed up that vote of confidence with the best quarter he's had in a Patriots uniform since that loss in Seattle early last season. Monday's news that Newton will be away from the team until Thursday due to COVID protocols following a "misunderstanding" should not impact the big picture, especially with the team appearing to take blame here. (It also leaves time for Newton to get ready for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants.)

Mac Jones has looked terrific in the preseason -- he's PFF's highest-graded QB! -- but there are concerns about a nagging knee injury that showed up during an awkward scramble against the Eagles. Bill Belichick wants to see what the Patriots' running game looks like with Newton behind center because it's undeniably better that way, and this is going to be a run-heavy team. It's a lot easier to bench Newton than Jones -- and that's likely what will eventually happen unless Cam gets the Patriots into first place and never looks back.

Patriots' front-seven depth: New England's offense may get better, but it's unlikely to be too far above average no matter who is at quarterback. The Pats' defense, on the other hand, has a chance to improve far more in 2021 with Matt Judon﻿, Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux and the returns of Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower making the team's front seven look vastly better than a year ago. They are all showing up in the preseason, especially Judon.

Teddy Bridgewater: It felt like the Broncos coaching staff was gearing up to name Drew Lock the team's starting quarterback until Teddy pitched a near-perfect game (in two possessions) against the Seahawks. Bridgewater was excellent at buying time in the pocket, earning comparisons to Tom Brady from Vic Fangio after the game. The coach said Teddy played "extremely well" and applauded his "quarterback awareness," which is the nicest thing I've ever heard Fangio say about a Broncos offensive player.

Lock was forgettable in his relief appearance, partly due to a leaky backup offensive line. Bridgewater has a PFF grade of 83.4 through two games, while Lock is at 64.0. These grades -- like all preseason evaluations -- are from a tiny sample size where a few plays make all the difference. There has to be a better way to choose a starter. (Such as the body of work, when the coaching staff is so familiar with both players. This shouldn't be that hard.)

J.J. Watt: He is returning to practice Monday from a hamstring injury, although "return" feels like a misnomer. He's missed all of training camp and his buildup to the season is worth watching closely on a Cardinals defensive line that has been banged up all August.

DeVonta Smith: I don't care that he dropped a few passes, especially the ones thrown late and behind him by Joe Flacco﻿. I do care that he's back on the field getting wide open against quality competition like New England's J.C. Jackson. Smith's route-running jumps off the screen.

Chiefs' running game: This sounds strange to list on the same weekend that Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle injury, but the stranger part is that I don't think Kansas City would miss the second year pro much if the ailment were to linger.

The Chiefs use the preseason to refine their starting offense and they often have explosive games in September to prove it works. It's not hard to spot how much more dynamic and diverse the running game looks this year. The young offensive line -- with three rookie starters -- is full of road graders. Andy Reid wanted to get them quality time to jell in the preseason. Veteran runner Jerick McKinnon looks way more dynamic than he did at any point in San Francisco, and I suspect he'll have a much bigger role behind CEH than many have anticipated. Kansas City's 15-play opening drive against Arizona reportedly mirrored much of camp, with Patrick Mahomes staying in structure and the Chiefs taking what the defense gives them. That could lead to a lot more rushing attempts by a Reid-coached team than we are used to.

Cowboys' offensive line: Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins were on the field at the same time for the first time since 2019. If that continues, this Cowboys offense should be just fine.