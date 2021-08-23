2021 NFL preseason Week 2 rookie grades: Zach Wilson impresses, Mac Jones steady

Cam Newton is still in line to be the QB1 -- for now -- but Jones looked capable while operating the offense against the Eagles' second- and third-string defenders. Given the ball inside his own 10-yard line, Jones was nearly picked off on his first throw before converting a third-and-long on the next play. His early throws sent his receivers to the ground, but he stepped up to make a strong dig throw and an out to the opposite sideline in the second half. He overextended his plant leg in his drops at times, but eventually found a good rhythm. Jones also threw a nice deep ball late in the first half that former first-round pick N'Keal Harry couldn't convert. In the pocket, Jones held onto the ball when a defender swiped at it and also found room to throw around pressure, though there was one play where a lineman held to prevent a sack. On that play, the former Alabama passer made an underneath throw moving to his left; he clearly wouldn't have gained more than a couple of yards if he'd taken off to run. Nothing surprising in Jones' play so far.