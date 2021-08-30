2021 NFL preseason Week 3 rookie grades: Terrace Marshall Jr. pops for Panthers; undrafted RB excels

Doaks is in a fight for a roster spot, but has done just about everything possible to stick as a seventh-round pick. He scored twice in the Dolphins' miraculous "Hail Mary" win over the Bengals, the first on a downhill run in the red zone, putting his pads into a would-be tackler in the hole and carrying him to paydirt, and the second running up the back of his left guard on the goal line. His best play was an off-tackle run midway through the second quarter, with the back jumping inside to avoid an untouched edge blitzer, then moving the ball into his left hand and going to the sideline, using his right hand to stiff-arm a defender and get an additional 7 yards after contact. Doaks started the second half with a jump-cut to his left and exploded into the secondary for a 14-yard gain. He looked quick in his routes out of the backfield, extending away from his body to snare a screen pass and getting upfield quickly. Not everything went perfectly, as Doaks slipped on the paint at midfield trying to cut in the second quarter, went the wrong way on a handoff later in the game and missed his chip block going out as a receiver. He's going to be a tough cut because it wouldn't take long to get a call from another team.