2021 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies

Drafted: Round 1, No. 8 overall





Best-case scenario: Horn emerges as a playmaker on one of the most talented young defenses in the NFL. He backs up his brash talk with big plays and takeaways.





Worst-case scenario: He's too talented to have a poor year. I just can't see that happening. I wouldn't be surprised if he lets his emotions/feistiness lead to some overaggressive penalties, but you don't want to take away his competitiveness.





Projected stats: 50 tackles and four interceptions.