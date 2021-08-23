2021 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive rookies

Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall





Best-case scenario: Lawrence clearly wins the starting job coming out of the preseason. The Jaguars establish a consistent running game and Lawrence quickly adjusts to the speed of the pro game. He approaches the rookie records set by Chargers QB Justin Herbert last season.

Worst-case scenario: The offensive line struggles to adjust to the new system and places too much of the offensive load on the passing attack. Lawrence struggles to adjust to consistent pressure, which leads to turnovers. The wow plays are still there, but the team fails to consistently win games.





Projected stats: 3,950 passing yards, 28 TDs and 17 INTs; 400 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs.