Top 10 players of the 2017 draft class entering the 2021 NFL season

For this exercise, I'm looking solely at what Watson has accomplished on the field in his four NFL seasons. That's not to say we shouldn't take the current allegations against him seriously. We should. But for the purpose of this piece, we'll stick to the gridiron.





Houston traded up to secure Watson in the 2017 draft, and though he didn't start Week 1, he quickly showed his dynamic skill set. If he never takes another snap for the Texans, what he's accomplished in four seasons can't be denied. He's improved with each passing season, making two postseason appearances and earning three Pro Bowl nods along the way. Even after the Texans traded away key offensive components (see: DeAndre Hopkins), Watson managed to lead the league in passing yards and log a 33:7 TD-to-INT ratio.