2021 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each of the 32 teams

Drafted: Round 2, No. 38 overall





Hard choice between Mac Jones and Barmore, but I ended up leaning on the player who could have a greater impact early on. Barmore's talent has never been in doubt, but questions about his maturity might have caused him to fall in the draft a bit. He can rush from the interior and is tough to block in the running game. The Patriots need to get back to dominating on the defensive front, and Barmore improves their chances of doing that quite a bit.