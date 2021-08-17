NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 17

Around the NFL

Aug 17, 2021
Alfred Morris' run with the New York Giants came to an end Tuesday.

The Giants announced Morris was cut as the team gets down to 85 players on the roster.

The 32-year-old running back spent nine games in 2020 with Big Blue, rushing 55 times for 238 yards and a touchdown. With Saquon Barkley set to return, Morris was the odd man out in the backfield. The veteran saw two carries for -4 yards in the Giants' preseason opener against the New York Jets.

The Giants move forward with Barkley, Devontae Booker﻿, Corey Clement, rookie Gary Brightwell, Elijhaa Penny and Sandro Platzgummer in the backfield.

Speaking of Barkley, the star RB took an encouraging step in his rehab on Tuesday, participating in 7-on-7 drills while wearing a red non-contact jersey, per The Athletic. It was Barkley's first reps with the team this summer.

New York also waived safety Chris Milton and placed cornerback Jarren Williams on injured reserve with a quad injury.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey sustained a slight groin strain during practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The injury, which is not believed to be serious, occurred when Humphrey slipped on the turf during 1-on-1s, Pelissero added.
  • Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer provided an update on Justin Jefferson following the receiver's return to practice on Monday after being sidelined for a week with an sprained AC joint. "He's good. He feels good. I don't think he'll play in the game this week but we'll see as it goes," Zimmer said before pausing and telling reporters with a wink, "Don't hold me to it." Zimmer also noted that linebacker Anthony Barr, who was on the practice field yesterday but did not practice, has "something he's dealing with" but did not get into specifics.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles listed defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) as day-to-day. Receiver DeVonta Smith (knee) participated in team drills during the Eagles' joint practice with the Patriots, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Smith participated in individual drills on Monday.
  • San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams did not practice due to knee swelling. He is considered day-to-day. Defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) was held out of practice.
  • Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says pass rusher Chandler Jones doesn't have a serious injury after missing practice Tuesday but declared he won't play in Friday's preseason game. Markus Golden, who has missed the last two practices, will be a game-time decision on Friday, per Kingsbury.
  • Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (shoulder) is considered day-to-day with a strain, per Kevin Stefanski. The Browns coach also said wide receiver Ryan Switzer (foot) and tight end Stephen Carlson (knee) will need surgery.
  • Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II was held out of Tuesday's practice with soreness to a "lower extremity," according to coach Vic Fangio.
  • The Indianapolis Colts have placed defensive end Damontre Moore on injured reserve.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Elijah McGuire on injured reserve.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed guard Sadarius Hutcherson on injured reserve.
  • The Carolina Panthers placed Troy Pride on injured reserve.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon is week-to-week with an MCL sprain.
  • The Tennessee Titans placed defensive lineman Trevon Coley and defensive back Tedric Thompson on injured reserve.
  • The New Orleans Saints placed offensive lineman Kyle Murphy on injured reserve and defensive back KeiVarae Russell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roster signings

Trades

  • The Panthers traded tackle Greg Little to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick.
  • The Giants traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Packers in exchange for CB Josh Jackson, Pelissero reported.

Roster cuts

NFL player cuts tracker: Team-by-team roster moves

