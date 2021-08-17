NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 17

Alfred Morris' run with the New York Giants came to an end Tuesday.

The Giants announced Morris was cut as the team gets down to 85 players on the roster.

The 32-year-old running back spent nine games in 2020 with Big Blue, rushing 55 times for 238 yards and a touchdown. With Saquon Barkley set to return, Morris was the odd man out in the backfield. The veteran saw two carries for -4 yards in the Giants' preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Speaking of Barkley, the star RB took an encouraging step in his rehab on Tuesday, participating in 7-on-7 drills while wearing a red non-contact jersey, per The Athletic. It was Barkley's first reps with the team this summer.