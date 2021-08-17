Around the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars release QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow

Published: Aug 17, 2021 at 09:45 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville is over.

The Jaguars cut Tebow on Tuesday morning, the team announced.

The QB-turned-TE thanked the organization for the opportunity to try to reignite his NFL career.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I've never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I'm grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream..." Tebow wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.

"And we know that...God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28."

After five years in baseball, Tebow attempted to return to the NFL, this time as a tight end, after beginning his football career as a quarterback back in 2010. The former first-round pick by Denver spent two years with the Broncos, one year with the New York Jets, and offseason stints with the New England Patriots (2013) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015).

Urban Meyer decided to give his former college QB a shot to make the Jags roster as a TE.

The position change for the 34-year-old proved to be too much to overcome.

Tebow spent training camp and the first preseason game buried deep on the Jags' tight end depth chart. He played 15 offensive snaps during Saturday's game seeing just one target with no catches. The former QB predictably struggled with the blocking aspect of the position, with clips of a couple of his whiffs going viral over the weekend.

Tebow's struggles underscore the difficulty that comes with any player attempting to learn and master a new position at the NFL level in short order.

With the Jags needing to make cuts before Tuesday afternoon's deadline to get to 85 players on the roster, Tebow didn't make it past the first phase of the roster-trimming process.

From the onset, the Tebow experiment was a fascinating trial that was always going to be a long shot. It ended before the second preseason game.

Along with cutting Tebow, the Jags also announced they waived CB DJ Daniel, WR Josh Imatorbhebhe (injury designation), WR Tim Jones (injury designation) and placed DT Daniel Ross on injured reserve.

