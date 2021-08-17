Panthers trade OT Greg Little to Dolphins for 2022 seventh-round pick

Greg Little is getting a chance to play elsewhere, and by all indications, that's one more chance than the Panthers offensive lineman would've had in Carolina.

The Panthers traded the 2019 second-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round selection, the club announced Tuesday. The Dolphins had a pair of seventh-round selections in 2022, and the Panthers will receive the higher of the two.

Little was selected by the Panthers No. 37 overall -- after trading up for him, no less -- just two years ago as a promising tackle prospect from Ole Miss. He saw little action in his two seasons in Carolina, making just three starts as a rookie and three more last year; the Panthers' decision to move him for a back-end selection suggests he might not have even made their roster for a third year. Carolina's offseason moves on the offensive line made him all the more expendable.

In Miami, Little will join an offensive line that could give him more of a look.