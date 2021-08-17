Around the NFL

Panthers trade OT Greg Little to Dolphins for 2022 seventh-round pick

Published: Aug 17, 2021 at 02:27 PM
Chase Goodbread

Greg Little is getting a chance to play elsewhere, and by all indications, that's one more chance than the Panthers offensive lineman would've had in Carolina.

The Panthers traded the 2019 second-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round selection, the club announced Tuesday. The Dolphins had a pair of seventh-round selections in 2022, and the Panthers will receive the higher of the two.

Little was selected by the Panthers No. 37 overall -- after trading up for him, no less -- just two years ago as a promising tackle prospect from Ole Miss. He saw little action in his two seasons in Carolina, making just three starts as a rookie and three more last year; the Panthers' decision to move him for a back-end selection suggests he might not have even made their roster for a third year. Carolina's offseason moves on the offensive line made him all the more expendable.

In Miami, Little will join an offensive line that could give him more of a look.

The Chicago Bears' defensive front largely had its way with the Dolphins' offensive line in their first preseason game. And while Little won't be viewed as anything close to an instant cure, he does give Miami's coaching staff a fresh evaluation toward a high priority: protecting second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa﻿.

