Training Camp Buzz: Bucs rookie LB Joe Tryon 'carving' out a role 

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a calculated risk on linebacker Joe Tryon. They could be rewarded sooner than expected. The final pick of the 2021 draft's first round arrived in Tampa Bay with limited game experience after four years at the University of Washington. He redshirted his first year, was a reserve his second, became a full-time starter in his third and then opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One week into training camp, Bucs coach Bruce Arians said the rookie is exceeding expectations. "He hasn't been in pads in about two years and he's whipping a lot of guys asses," Arians told reporters Sunday. "That says a lot about him, and he's carving out a real, real nice role for himself." Tryon earning playing time at outside linebacker would be no small feat given that he's behind Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett. It could also mean the rich just got richer.
- Elsewhere at Bucs' camp, Tom Brady and Mike Evans appear to be having zero issues rekindling their chemistry. Opposing secondaries beware.
- The Atlanta Falcons have healthy competition at cornerback. A.J. Terrell, who had an uneven rookie campaign last year after being drafted in the first round, continued his strong start in camp with an interception and pass breakup Sunday. "I'm excited about his progress," new coach Arthur Smith told reporters. Fellow second-year corner Chris Williamson has also been a nice surprise. He was a seventh-round pick by the Giants but spent most the season on their practice squad before joining the Falcons. Smith said Williamson "keeps showing up." It's a welcome sight for a pass defense that finished near the middle of the pack in 2020 following a rough start.
- Watching DeAndre Hopkins do DeAndre Hopkins things never gets old.
- Matthew Stafford is having fun at Rams camp. Here's a shot of the veteran QB showing the world that Patrick Mahomes isn't the only with a deep bag of tricks under center.
