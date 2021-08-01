Training Camp

Presented By

Training Camp Buzz: Bucs rookie LB Joe Tryon 'carving' out a role 

Published: Aug 01, 2021 at 01:42 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a calculated risk on linebacker Joe Tryon﻿. They could be rewarded sooner than expected. The final pick of the 2021 draft's first round arrived in Tampa Bay with limited game experience after four years at the University of Washington. He redshirted his first year, was a reserve his second, became a full-time starter in his third and then opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One week into training camp, Bucs coach Bruce Arians said the rookie is exceeding expectations. "He hasn't been in pads in about two years and he's whipping a lot of guys asses," Arians told reporters Sunday. "That says a lot about him, and he's carving out a real, real nice role for himself." Tryon earning playing time at outside linebacker would be no small feat given that he's behind Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett﻿. It could also mean the rich just got richer.
  • Elsewhere at Bucs' camp, Tom Brady and Mike Evans appear to be having zero issues rekindling their chemistry. Opposing secondaries beware.
  • The Atlanta Falcons have healthy competition at cornerback. A.J. Terrell, who had an uneven rookie campaign last year after being drafted in the first round, continued his strong start in camp with an interception and pass breakup Sunday. "I'm excited about his progress," new coach Arthur Smith told reporters. Fellow second-year corner Chris Williamson has also been a nice surprise. He was a seventh-round pick by the Giants but spent most the season on their practice squad before joining the Falcons. Smith said Williamson "keeps showing up." It's a welcome sight for a pass defense that finished near the middle of the pack in 2020 following a rough start.
  • Watching DeAndre Hopkins do DeAndre Hopkins things never gets old.
  • Matthew Stafford is having fun at Rams camp. Here's a shot of the veteran QB showing the world that Patrick Mahomes isn't the only with a deep bag of tricks under center.

Training camp is finally here! Be sure to check outNFL Network's extensive live coverage, including Inside Training Camp every day.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
news

Marcus Maye will 'cross that line again' with Jets in 2022 after failing to strike long-term deal

Jets safety Marcus Maye will play under the franchise tag in 2021, but his future in New York is up in the air. The veteran discusses where he stands. 
news

Colts DC says no timetable on Wentz; Reich expected back Monday

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus provided updates on Carson Wentz and Frank Reich during a Saturday press conference. Click here to see the latest from Indy.
news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Lions QB David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for when his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. Detroit HC Dan Campbell turned the event into a surprise watch party and recorded Blough's reaction.
news

Browns GM Berry amazed by Odell Beckham's return from ACL tear: 'He's like a freak of nature'

Odell Beckham Jr. wasted little time catching the eye of Browns brass during the first week of training camp. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says the wideout's recovery is a huge credit to his focus and determination.
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledges potential trade interest in third-string QB Nick Foles

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy downplayed the notion Saturday that the club could trade quarterback ﻿Nick Foles, or at least his role in any such possibility.
news

Belichick: Patriots starting from scratch, but Cam Newton's 'our starting quarterback'

After spending a first-round pick on the QB position and increasing the rate of pay for veteran ﻿Cam Newton﻿ , the Patriots do not appear to have deviated from their assumed plan: start Newton, let Mac Jones develop, and see where the two are as the season progresses.
news

Byron Jones 'didn't mind' Xavien Howard's issue with deal: 'I understand what he's trying to do'

There's no tension at DOlphins camp between Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, according to the latter cornerback, who told reporters Howard's issues with their difference in pay has not soured their relationship.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott remains undaunted after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing shoulder on Wednesday, telling reporters on Friday, "I know I'll be fine." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW