Training Camp

Presented By

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles GM Roseman expects TE Zach Ertz on roster by start of season

Published: Jul 28, 2021 at 12:03 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • The Philadelphia Eagles gave longtime tight end Zach Ertz permission to seek a trade this offseason, but with no deal struck by the start of training camp, the 30-year-old took the practice field on Wednesday. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters he expects Ertz to be on the roster by the start of the season, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It's really good to see him (Ertz) out there," Roseman told reporters, adding he's "excited" to have Ertz present at camp. While we haven't heard from Ertz himself on the matter yet, the eight-year veteran's presence alone avoids a hostile standoff. Ertz, the Eagles all-time reception leader for TEs, will have to compete with ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ for snaps in 2021 coming off a disappointing season.
  • Jaguars quarterback ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ has already made it clear he won't settle for No. 2 behind No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The third-year quarterback is getting a chance to prove himself as the Jags begin training camp. Reporting from Jaguars practice Wednesday, NFL Network's James Palmer says Minshew took the first two reps of the team's first 7-on-7 drills with Lawrence taking the next two. Palmer added that the QBs trotted out on the field in the same order for 11-on-11 drills. The arrangement of QBs taking reps is only speculative, for now, but first-year head coach Urban Meyer has maintained he would bring a competitive spirit to Jacksonville. Handling the No. 1 overall pick is no easy task, with early conjectures running amok on even the most menial details. While an injury hamstrung his 2020 season, Minshew failed to hold his starting job, going 1-7 in his eight starts.

Related Content

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has earned right to have discussions on his future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to be in the conversation regarding his future.
news

Von Miller hopes to play 'five to seven more years' in NFL

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller enters 2021 looking to make up for lost time after an injury claimed his entire tenth year in the league. Entering a contract year, Miller wants to show his accomplished career isn't over yet. 
news

DeForest Buckner believes Colts can be 'No. 1 defense' in NFL

﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ believes the Colts defense can achieve greatness in 2021 in the form of being the top defense in the league if it plays at its best on a consistent basis. 
news

Jon Gruden: Raiders DEs Carl Nassib, Clelin Ferrell will 'have to earn their snaps'

With Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby likely to command the starting spots on the edge, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says Clelin Ferrell and Carl Nassib will "be competing" for playing time. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones feels pressure to perform at 'high level'

Selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Giants QB Daniel Jones faces a make-or-break campaign in the eyes of many and he admits a certain level of pressure falls upon his shoulders.
news

Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals prepared to play with or without Larry Fitzgerald: 'The ball is in his court'

We spent the entire offseason waiting for an answer from Larry Fitzgerald and didn't receive one. The Cardinals reported to camp Tuesday still unaware of Fitzgerald's intentions for 2021, but they have a plan for whether or not he plays.
news

Drew Lock will get first reps in Broncos QB competition with Teddy Bridgewater

However tenuous a hold Drew Lock has on the Broncos quarterback job, it's at least strong enough to get him the first reps of training camp over journeyman signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. passes physical after reporting to Browns camp

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ has cleared a significant hurdle on his path back to the field. The Browns' star receiver has passed his physical and will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Shanahan declares 'no open competition right now' between QBs Garoppolo, Lance

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan took it upon himself to declare San Francisco's quarterback depth chart on the first day of camp, with veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being the starter and rookie Trey Lance as his backup. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on Ben Roethlisberger's future with team: '2021 is all we're worried about'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s future in Pittsburgh? It's here. It's now. And beyond that, it's not of concern to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh says GM Douglas is working on Zach Wilson's deal: 'Hopefully that gets done'

The Jets reported to training camp on Tuesday and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was a notable absence. HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he's hopeful a resolution on Wilson's contract gets done.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW