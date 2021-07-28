Training Camp Buzz: Eagles GM Roseman expects TE Zach Ertz on roster by start of season

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- The Philadelphia Eagles gave longtime tight end Zach Ertz permission to seek a trade this offseason, but with no deal struck by the start of training camp, the 30-year-old took the practice field on Wednesday. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters he expects Ertz to be on the roster by the start of the season, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It's really good to see him (Ertz) out there," Roseman told reporters, adding he's "excited" to have Ertz present at camp. While we haven't heard from Ertz himself on the matter yet, the eight-year veteran's presence alone avoids a hostile standoff. Ertz, the Eagles all-time reception leader for TEs, will have to compete with Dallas Goedert for snaps in 2021 coming off a disappointing season.
- Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has already made it clear he won't settle for No. 2 behind No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The third-year quarterback is getting a chance to prove himself as the Jags begin training camp. Reporting from Jaguars practice Wednesday, NFL Network's James Palmer says Minshew took the first two reps of the team's first 7-on-7 drills with Lawrence taking the next two. Palmer added that the QBs trotted out on the field in the same order for 11-on-11 drills. The arrangement of QBs taking reps is only speculative, for now, but first-year head coach Urban Meyer has maintained he would bring a competitive spirit to Jacksonville. Handling the No. 1 overall pick is no easy task, with early conjectures running amok on even the most menial details. While an injury hamstrung his 2020 season, Minshew failed to hold his starting job, going 1-7 in his eight starts.