Training Camp Buzz: Tom Brady to play in Buccaneers' preseason opener

Published: Aug 09, 2021 at 01:07 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Tom Brady played the entire 2020 season with a torn MCL. An offseason dedicated to rehab and recovery from surgery won't keep him off the field in the preseason. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said his 44-year-old quarterback will appear in Saturday's opener versus the Bengals. "Could be a drive or two for Tom," Arians told reporters, noting that everyone is slated to play. Tampa Bay's practice Monday didn't deter that plan. Arians deemed it "probably the worst offensive practice we've had in three years." The longtime coach quipped that he's had to figure out new methods of disciplining such performance: "Back in the day, we'd be out here running the (expletive) out of them. That don't work anymore. You go to jail for that stuff now."
  • Chris Jones is taking his new role seriously. The Chiefs are using the Pro Bowl defensive tackle on the edge to capitalize on his pass-rushing ability. Consequently, Jones has become a pescatarian -- he admitted he still mixes in a little chicken -- and has lost about 15 pounds. "It's been amazing," Jones said on Inside Training Camp. "I look more so of it as an opportunity to move along the line and find matchups. Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) and the defensive staff made an adjustment this year to bring in Jarran Reed﻿, which is a great addition to our D-line and which gives me the flexibility to move out, so I'm loving the transition and the opportunity to challenge other tackles."

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn't want to 'dwell' on vaccination decision

Lamar Jackson is back from his second bout with COVID-19 and is happy to return to the Ravens before the start of their preseason slate. His time away did not come without frustration.
Patriots TE Hunter Henry (shoulder) to undergo MRI on Monday

Patriots TE Hunter Henry is undergoing an MRI this morning on his shoulder after leaving practice early Sunday, Mike Giardi reports. The hope is that the shoulder issue isn't anything serious, but given Henry's history, it's always notable when the TE has an injury scare. 
Raiders' Marcus Mariota keeping an eye on potential starting QB jobs around the NFL

﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ reworked his contract to remain with the Raiders earlier this offseason, but Derek Carr's backup still pines to be a starter once again. Mariota noted over the weekend that he's always keeping an eye on QB news from around the NFL in case a starting opportunity might arise elsewhere.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley comes off PUP list, will practice Monday

The Giants began their Monday with excellent news: ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ will be back on the field. The Big Blue RB came off the physically unable to perform list. Kim Jones adds that Barkley will join practice. 
Pete Carroll acknowledges Duane Brown is 'making a statement' about contract: 'We're working at it'

Duane Brown isn't happy with his contract situation, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says they're working on getting the veteran left tackle back out on the field. 
Baker Mayfield doesn't 'give a damn' about extension timeline with Browns

That Baker Mayfield could enter the upcoming campaign without a long-term deal, though he appears to be the answer to a long-doomed question at quarterback in Cleveland, doesn't bother the signal-caller.
Training Camp Buzz: Sam Darnold-Dan Arnold connection heating up at Panthers camp

Fans of football rhymes, rejoice: The ﻿Sam Darnold﻿-Dan Arnold battery is fully charged at Panthers camp. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) does 'light throwing' at Cowboys camp

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Saturday that the star quarterback did some "light throwing" Saturday. It's the first time Prescott has thrown with his right shoulder since he strained it on July 28.
New Ravens LB Justin Houston: 'I was so close' to signing with Steelers

New Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston revealed Saturday that he turned down a few better offers to sign with the perennial AFC contender. One of those overlooked clubs just so happens to be Baltimore's biggest rival.
Training Camp Buzz: Xavien Howard, Dolphins close to a compromise?

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard took the field in pads for the first time during training camp after nursing a minor ankle injury and staging a hold-in. Ian Rapoport reports Howard's participation was a significant development toward potentially reaching a restructured deal with Miami.
Roundup: Ravens' Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson 'looked even better than I expected' in practice return

Lamar Jackson's game of catch-up has officially begun. The Ravens QB participated in his first full-team practice Saturday after spending 10 days on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HC John Harbaugh was pleased with what he saw.
