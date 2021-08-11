Training Camp

Training Camp Buzz: Jets 'absolutely not' giving up on second-year WR Denzel Mims

Published: Aug 11, 2021 at 01:21 PM
Around the NFL Staff

  • Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has been lost in the conversation in New York but coach Robert Saleh put the kibosh on any speculation surrounding the second-year wide receiver on Wednesday. Saleh made it a point to say the Jets are "absolutely not" giving up on last year's second-round pick, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. The rumor mill speculated about Mims' rotation in the WR depth chart thanks to the free-agent signing of Corey Davis and the glowing reviews of rookie Elijah Moore all summer, and his absence from OTAs may've shifted the hearsay into a higher gear. Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Mims revealed a case of food poisoning in the spring forced 20 pounds off his 6-foot-3 frame, going from 217 to 197 pounds, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Mims says the bad salmon he ate forced his absence during OTAs and prompted a rough preparation for Year 2 that would soon be cluttered with unfounded speculation. Feeling good now, he says, Mims could be seen working with the first-team offense this week and is putting in the extra work after practice as he heads into a competitive preseason within the WR room. "That's something I choose to do," Mims said. "You don't have to catch extra balls, but I want to get extra time so that I can be ready."
  • As the curious career of Sammy Watkins continues in Baltimore, the veteran wide receiver spoke on his motivations for 2021 while disclosing some shocking truths. "Honestly, I'm 28, but I feel like I'm 19," Watkins told reporters. "I'm trying to stay young, trying to do what the young guys are doing, doing extra work." If Watkins being only 28 years old shocks you then maybe the fact that he's never made the Pro Bowl or that he's only eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark once will create head-scratching reflection of an otherwise esteemed career. His veteran presence is an ideal fit for the Ravens young WR room and should be a reliable safety net for quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Watkins enters a passing game that pales in comparison to the Chiefs and Rams offenses he was featured in the past four seasons. "It's not (about) reviving my career," Watkins said. "I've been to two Super Bowls. I did some great things in this league. Now it's like what do I want out of this time being here? I want to win another Super Bowl. I want to go to the Pro Bowl. I want to have 1,000 yards. So it's many other things that I'm focused on this year. I think I can accomplish those goals here and have fun doing it."
  • Joey Bosa brought some buzz to the last practice before the Chargers' first preseason game. First, Bosa talked about what he's seen from rookie Rashawn Slater﻿, who he labeled as "really impressive" after battling him all camp long. "I'm really happy we got him. I think he's gonna be a really good player," Bosa said on ITC Live. "We've had some great battles. He has really good feet, really fast hands and he's strong. He's just a smart guy. I think that's a deadly combination at tackle. All of us have been having trouble with him."

Next, Bosa showed some love to Derwin James for the safety's wide-reaching impact on the Bolts' locker room. "You definitely notice when he's not in the locker room 'cause every day you hear him joking with somebody," he said of having James back. "I love Derwin, he's an absolute freak. It's an honor to get to watch him play because I truly think he's just a Hall of Famer. As long as he can stay healthy, I think he's one of the best players in the NFL. The energy he brings is kind of unmatched and you need that on the team, whether it's fake some days or not, you need it 'cause you need to bring guys along with you and he always brings it no matter what. But, more than anything, he just leads by example by being an absolute animal on the field. The way he can move, the way he covers, the way he hits, the way he does everything is just really spectacular. So, it's great to have him back."

  • Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest coach of them all? An unprompted poke from Falcons coach Arthur Smith to Packers coach Matt LaFleur has led to a morning after follow-up on Wednesday. It all started when Smith was asked some off-the-wall questions from the media on Tuesday in order to try and get to know the rookie coach. Responding to if he's superstitious at all in his choice of gear on the field, Smith replied, "I don't think I'm sweet and awesome -- I don't spend an hour, like Matt LaFleur does, looking in the mirror before he runs out there... You can tell Matt I said that." LaFleur's Wednesday response: "I'm honored that he would think of me. First of all, you know Arthur and I did share a locker room together in Tennessee. I might have been looking in the mirror getting my clothes right while he was trying to get his hair right with that Just For Men." And there's already a response from Smith: "I've been graying since 20. I don't look like I've got black shoe polish in my hair, so go figure. But no, I love Matt LaFleur. He's one of my good friends in the business... But again, (the rebuttal) did take him a day." Unfortunately this won't build into a scheduled Falcons-Packers clash in 2021 for the former Titans coaches, but evidently that isn't keeping these offensive minds from exchanging friendly jabs through the grapevine.

