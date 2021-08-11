Training Camp Buzz: Jets 'absolutely not' giving up on second-year WR Denzel Mims

Next, Bosa showed some love to Derwin James for the safety's wide-reaching impact on the Bolts' locker room. "You definitely notice when he's not in the locker room 'cause every day you hear him joking with somebody," he said of having James back. "I love Derwin, he's an absolute freak. It's an honor to get to watch him play because I truly think he's just a Hall of Famer. As long as he can stay healthy, I think he's one of the best players in the NFL. The energy he brings is kind of unmatched and you need that on the team, whether it's fake some days or not, you need it 'cause you need to bring guys along with you and he always brings it no matter what. But, more than anything, he just leads by example by being an absolute animal on the field. The way he can move, the way he covers, the way he hits, the way he does everything is just really spectacular. So, it's great to have him back."