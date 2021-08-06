Training Camp Buzz: Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson visits Bears practice

Julio Jones didn't take part in Titans practice on Friday due to a minor lower-leg injury, per Rapoport. Following a final season with the Atlanta Falcons in which he missed seven games and ahead of his first season with the Titans, Jones could be providing a glimpse of what's to come as his new team puts an emphasis on the wideout being healthy for Sundays. "I wouldn't be surprised if Julio Jones does this throughout the season – on again, off again practice – making sure not to put too much strain on him, because they know he's going to be out there on Sundays when it counts," Rapoport said. "And by all accounts, based on the people I've spoken with here, Julio Jones is exactly what they thought." And that's a seven-time Pro Bowler with nearly 13,000 receiving yards who's looking to show that his greatness extends beyond Atlanta.