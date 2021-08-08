Training Camp

Training Camp Buzz: Sam Darnold-Dan Arnold connection heating up at Panthers camp

Published: Aug 08, 2021 at 02:25 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Fans of football rhymes, rejoice: The Sam Darnold﻿-Dan Arnold battery is fully charged at Panthers camp. While Carolina's top wideouts, D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, expect to benefit this season from the addition of Darnold, it's another 2021 offseason addition in Arnold who could turn into the fourth-year's QB security blanket. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Sunday from Panthers camp that Darnold has been "turning it on" recently and the one connection to watch in particular to watch is with Arnold. "The other day, Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to tight end Dan Arnold," Wolfe explained, "and he yells, 'Darnold to Arnold, baby! Get used to seeing that.'" We'll take the QB at his word.
  • Ben Roethlisberger didn't play in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game -- he's more likely to be enshrined in Canton than ever play in such a preseason game again -- but that doesn't mean he hasn't been an active participant on Pittsburgh's sideline. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday that while Roethlisberger still possesses all the throwing abilities that have made him on this era's great quarterbacks, he's developing a new skill this summer: mentorship. "I acknowledge that he's probably seen more good days than he's gonna see. This guy's been doing it a while," Tomlin said on Sunday's edition of Inside Training Camp Live. "But based on what we've seen out here, I don't think any of us are questioning his capabilities from a quarterback perspective. The arm is the arm, man, in terms of strength and accuracy. He's doing a heck of a job. He's highly motivated. I think being around young guys that he knows that we're going to depend on is energizing him in a mentor's kind of a way. Just the amount of time that he's giving Najee (Harris) and Pat (Freiermuth) at the tight end position has been really impressive, and I think he's enjoying it."
  • Green Bay Packers rookie Amari Rodgers is looking to break into the starting lineup alongside Davante Adams﻿, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the receiving corps. But he'll likely also get some run right before the offense is supposed to come on the field. Special teams coach Maurice Drayton told reporters Sunday he likes Rodgers as his punt returner this season. Rodgers, a third-round rookie out of Clemson, returned 68 punts over his four years playing for the Tigers, recording 529 return yards. His one punt return TD came in his sophomore year, his best campaign as a punt returner.
  • All eyes are on ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ in his second year with the Miami Dolphins. But on Sunday, those eyes witnessed ﻿Isaiah Ford﻿ corral a Tagovailoa pass in the back of the end zone for one of the most impressive catches of training camp so far.

