Training Camp

Presented By

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles in 'no rush' to name Jalen Hurts QB1

Published: Aug 05, 2021 at 12:51 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Jalen Hurts is the presumptive starting quarterback for the Eagles. It's just not his official title. That might continue to be the case for a few weeks. Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Thursday that "there's no rush" in naming Hurts the starter ahead of Joe Flacco﻿. "We're just not there yet," Sirianni said. The noncommittal answer didn't help dispel a CBS report that trade talks have intensified between Philly and the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson﻿. Sirianni neither confirmed nor denied the validity of that development when asked about it. "I'm not going to talk about the hypotheticals with rumors," he said. "All I can tell you is that every decision that we make here is a group effort. How and his staff and myself, we're working together to get the best 53 out on the field every Sunday."
  • Logan Thomas has been a tight end for more than four years now. After entering the league as a quarterback, he's built himself into a full-time starter at arguably the second-toughest position on offense. And he's pretty good. Thomas led Washington in touchdowns last year and was second in receiving yards. Teammate Cole Holcomb asserted Thomas isn't done improving. "Logan is going to be a problem this year," the linebacker said, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "He could be a top-five tight end in this league."
  • Whatever the circumstances, Patriots coach Bill Belichick will look to make the most of it. Thursday brought rain to the New England area. Before his team took the field, the eight-time Super Bowl winner explained why inclement weather wouldn't keep practice from being held outside. "Well, whatever it is, it is. I can't control that," Belichick said. "Looks like the field will be wet. If it rains, it rains. If it doesn't, it doesn't. If it's hot, it's hot. If it's not, then that's what it is. Nothing's changed. It's just good fundamentals, good ball security, being aware of the conditions that we're in can be significant, a little more focus on looking the ball in and so forth. Ultimately the game is played against a competitor, so we're not out there playing the weather. The offense is competing against the defense, and the defense is competing against the offense."
  • Aaron Rodgers will turn 38 years old during the regular season. His arm remains forever young.
  • Jimmy Graham knows elite quarterbacks. He spent the first decade of his career catching passes from Drew Brees﻿, Russell Wilson and Rodgers. At some point in 2021, he could be on the receiving end of Justin Fields' passes. After about a week of training camp, the former All-Pro tight end said the rookie reminds him of one of those vaunted passers. "Man, I love the kid," Graham said. "He sits beside me in the locker room and, man, he wants to be good. He wants to be great. He puts in the work. The guy can really throw the ball. That's been impressive to see his arm strength. At some point I've got to get him matched up with a guy up there in Seattle. Especially, you know, the ability to make plays while you're running, I think he's going to have -- it's been impressive to see him so young, so focused. And I can tell it definitely reminds me a lot of Russell Wilson." As if Bears fans needed any more reason to be excited about their future QB.

Related Content

news

Jordan Love 'super excited' for first game-action with Packers: 'I've been training a year'

More than 18 months after participating in the 2020 Senior Bowl, Jordan Love is looking forward to his first pro contest when the Packers face the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Week 1 of the preseason.
news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) expected to be out 2-3 weeks

After further testing, New York Giants receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ will miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Golladay will be out 2 to 3 weeks with the injury.
news

2021 NFL training camps: 14 first-stringers who could lose starting jobs

Which veteran starters could find themselves in backup duty by the end of the month? Gregg Rosenthal identifies 14 players skating on thin ice in training camp.
news

Dan Campbell: Former first-round CB Jeff Okudah becoming a 'bad dude' in Lions secondary

Jeff Okudah is having a much better go of it in his second season in Detroit. The corner has reportedly stood out during camp as one of the top players on a questionable defense.
news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryan on Nick Bosa progress: Still day to day

On Wednesday, former first-round pick Nick Bosa had a maintenance day and first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans let it be known there was no rushing to get Bosa back out there.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowl DL Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, has signed with the Raiders, the team announced on Wednesday.
news

Sterling Shepard supports Giants HC Joe Judge's discipline: 'If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave'

Veteran Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard conveyed that the team is turning the page on Tuesday's skirmish and made it clear that he has no problems with Joe Judge's old-school approach in punishing the team for the fracas. 
news

Zac Taylor: 'No cause for panic' as Joe Burrow, Bengals offense struggle at training camp

Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals issues on offense in the early part of training camp and QB Joe Burrow continues to search for his rhythm. 
news

Aaron Rodgers calls relationship with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst 'a work in progress'

The Packers welcomed their star QB back with open arms after an offseason of tension. So far, Aaron Rodgers seems to be in no rush to declare all is well in Green Bay.
news

Frank Reich on Colts' QB situation, potential trade options: This is Carson Wentz's team

Could the Indianapolis Colts swing a trade for a veteran QB -- someone like Nick Foles, perhaps? Head coach Frank Reich addressed that possibility Wednesday, stating that this is Carson Wentz's team and Foles is currently on the Chicago Bears.
news

Veteran OL Joe Looney decides to retire less than a week after signing with Giants

The Giants are losing Joe Looney to retirement. The veteran OL signed with New York on July 31.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW