Joe Judge disciplines Giants players after on-field brawl

Things got chippy -- no, extra chippy -- on the first day the New York Giants strapped on the pads, and second-year coach Joe Judge wasn't having any of it.

A full-team brawl broke out, with starting quarterback Daniel Jones ending up beneath the scrum, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

A furious Judge then lined the team up for gassers, then put them through a series of push-ups while reportedly spewing a profanity-laced tirade. High-school-like discipline, to be sure -- all that was missing was field-length crab walks.

The best news to come of the fracas was that Jones, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 draft, managed to come away unscathed. Jones said he was "fine" after being piled on and didn't feel the need to shy away from the melee despite being the team's starting QB.

"I'm part of the team," Jones told reporters, via the team's transcript. "Part of the team and part of the offense and we're competing, so I don't see myself separated from that."

If Judge's response has the intended impact, any tension in the locker room should subside pretty quickly.