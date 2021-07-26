Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'cleared to do everything' in camp

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, andNFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- Joe Burrow's on-field progress in his recovery from last season's season-ending ACL tear is the storyline to monitor at Bengals training camp. That's because it likely can't be monitored during the preseason. The second-year Cincinnati signal-caller "probably" won't partake in any of the Bengals' three preseason contests, owner Mike Brown told reporters Monday ahead of the start of training camp, per ESPN's Ben Baby. However, that doesn't mean Burrow isn't raring to go in training camp practices. Burrow was not included on the team's physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists heading into camp and will be on the field and healthy when workouts commence Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend. Bengals coach Zac Taylor echoed that sentiment Monday, telling reporters that the QB is "cleared to do everything" and will participate in 11-on-11 drills. That Burrow hasn't had any setbacks on his road back to the field is great news for a Cincinnati team looking to burrow through the AFC North and toward its first playoff appearance in over half a decade.
- Tom Brady is back in Tompa Bay for his second season with the Buccaneers and his 22nd as a professional footballer. Coming off his seventh Super Bowl campaign, during which he played on a fully torn MCL, Brady is unencumbered by any constraints, metaphorical or literal. NFL Network's Sara Walsh noted at Monday's practice that Brady was not wearing any sort of brace or sleeve on his surgically repaired left knee and that teammate Mike Evans described the soon-to-be 44-year-old QB as "wiry" and "springy" in early practices.