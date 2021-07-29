Training Camp Buzz: Zach Ertz 'not happy' at Eagles camp after offseason trade request

Marlon Mack is a 'full go' with 'no restrictions' at Colts training camp, Dales reported. Coming off his first 1,000-yard season, Mack's 2020 ended after just four snaps once suffering a torn Achilles. The Colts re-signed Mack on a one-year, $2 million deal this offseason with the hope he can return to form and add to what would be a loaded backfield alongside Jonathan Taylor and ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿.