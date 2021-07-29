Training Camp

Training Camp Buzz: Zach Ertz 'not happy' at Eagles camp after offseason trade request

Published: Jul 29, 2021 at 11:59 AM
Around the NFL Staff

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Reporting from Eagles practice in Philadelphia, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is left reading between the lines when it comes to the Zach Ertz saga. "Just being here is not a sign that everything is copacetic," Garafolo said on Inside Training Camp Live. "He's still not happy, he didn't get that contract extension last season and nothing has changed right now." The embattled tight end has yet to speak publicly on his offseason trade request from the team, so Garafolo is left to speculate further through Ertz's bleach blonde hair and his inside out shorts which hid the Eagles logo during practice. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said he expects Ertz to be on the team's roster come Week 1, but Garafolo remains skeptical. Earlier this week, Garafolo reported that Ertz would've 'loved' to team up with ex-Eagles teammate Carson Wentz in Indianapolis. The ongoing speculation will continue through training camp and Garafolo will fish for more subliminal messages in the meantime.
  • Newly acquired Colts quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is loving his new scenery. Reporting from Colts training camp, NFL Network's Stacey Dales spoke with Wentz on Inside Training Camp Live about his new digs after spending his first five seasons in Philadelphia. "Just coming in, both football-wise and getting around Frank (Reich) and (Chris) Ballard and just this whole locker room, the culture is different in the building but the culture outside of the building -- the community, it's so family friendly, so supportive and encouraging," Wentz said. "Feels a little bit more like home, I would say, just being in the Midwest and everything. It's been a lot of fun for me and my family to transition to something new here." Wentz reunites with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when Wentz was drafted by the Eagles at No. 2 overall in 2016. "I feel great," Wentz told Dales about reacclimating himself to Reich's system. "It's only Day 2, so there's always gonna be some cobwebs and some things you gotta work on. There's good and bad in every practice, that's why we're out here in training camp. Just the dialogue with Frank, with coach (Marcus) Brady, coach (Scott) Milanovich -- really everybody -- it's such a community thing where everyone's opinion matters and everyone is trying to build this offense together."

Marlon Mack is a 'full go' with 'no restrictions' at Colts training camp, Dales reported. Coming off his first 1,000-yard season, Mack's 2020 ended after just four snaps once suffering a torn Achilles. The Colts re-signed Mack on a one-year, $2 million deal this offseason with the hope he can return to form and add to what would be a loaded backfield alongside Jonathan Taylor and ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿.

