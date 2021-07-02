Dallas Cowboys chosen for 'Hard Knocks': Four storylines to watch on HBO's five-episode series

Mike Nolan's lone season in Dallas proved to be a failure, with the Cowboys landing in the bottom third of the league in yards allowed per game. (They were even worse against the run alone.) It's no surprise, then, that the 'Boys spent their first six picks on defensive players in the 2021 NFL Draft. Atop that group is first-round selection ﻿Micah Parsons﻿, who joins a linebacking corps that includes ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ and ﻿Leighton Vander Esch﻿, meaning the rookie will have to prove his worth rather quickly, starting with this training camp. Parsons was a star at Penn State, where his athletic ability was impossible to ignore, and he figures to be an immediate starter for the Cowboys. But he's just one part of a massive effort to revitalize Dallas' D, and after last year's nightmare, the Cowboys will need all 11 starters (and then some) to raise their performance to help this franchise become a top-notch contender once again. New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn joined the fray in the offseason after being fired by the Atlanta Falcons following a six-season tenure as head coach, and he's out for his own bit of redemption. Can Quinn work with his new additions and returning contributors to achieve the goal of becoming a unit worthy of respect? This effort begins in Oxnard.