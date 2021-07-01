2021 NFL season: I can't wait to watch these nine players returning from injury

2020 injury: ACL tear | Games missed: 14





Saquon burst on the scene as a rookie in 2018, posting an NFL-high 2,028 scrimmage yards (1,307 rushing, 721 receiving) while scoring 15 touchdowns. In 2019, Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 and was never really the same afterward, yet he still eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in 13 games. But in 2020, a torn ACL in Barkley's sixth quarter of the season shelved him before he even reached 100 scrimmage yards or scored a single touchdown.





I miss Saquon's dynamic skill set. I miss the speed. I miss the cuts. I miss the hands. Barkley had 91 catches as a rookie. It feels like a lifetime ago. The game is just better when Barkley is doing mind-bending stuff. Kids love him. Adults fawn over him. He's a marketing dream in Market No. 1.





Barkley wouldn't offer a firm timetable for return last month, but the man's beach training vids have me champing at the bit. I can't wait to watch a healthy Barkley again. I'm putting him first on this list because of how electric he was -- and how long it's been since we've witnessed that electricity.