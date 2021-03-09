Dak Prescott's new contract with Cowboys: Biggest winners in Dallas and across the NFL

Let's jog the mental rolodex and remember that Prescott was a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, the eighth quarterback off the board that year. Shortly after the draft, Jerry Jones lamented not being able to find a way to snag Paxton Lynch﻿. PAXTON LYNCH! The Cowboys also attempted to trade up for Connor Cook. Yep, I'm serious.

Eventually, Dallas settled on the first-team All-SEC signal-caller out of Mississippi State. All he did was guide the Cowboys to an NFC East-winning 13-3 record in Year 1, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl bid in the process. With another division title and Pro Bowl nod in 2018, Prescott set himself up for a major payday, but the Joneses tried to play hardball. I remember talking to Prescott at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta back in February of 2019. I told him he should bet on himself. And he did just that.

Things got a little dicey when he suffered a gruesome ankle injury this past October, but this unfortunate development ultimately fell under the umbrella of "You don't know what you've got until it's gone." After beginning last season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Cowboys couldn't function sans Dak, finishing third in a historically bad NFC East. The writing was on the wall: Dallas needed Dak. It took some time, but the quarterback gambled on himself -- and won.