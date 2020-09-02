Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys won't 'do anything dumb' to risk spreading COVID-19

Nearly all of the COVID-19 news during training camp has been encouraging, particularly the low number of positives among players and staffs.

With camps ending and the start of the season upon us, the more difficult portion of playing during a pandemic approaches.

During training camps, players are tied up for much of the day in safe buildings and traveling mostly to and from the facility. Now that teams are getting in game-mode, schedules begin to lax, providing more downtime for players, and travel for away games will start.

While the team facilities have been made into mini-bubbles thanks to the advanced protocols put in place by the NFL and NFLPA, what players do in their off-time provides a different set of risks.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the summer and said it took him a month to fully recover, told reporters he's confident players will remain safe with their eye on the prize.