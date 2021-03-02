Why the Seahawks should trade Russell Wilson NOW

Consequently, Wilson went from being the MVP front-runner in September to not receiving a single vote at "NFL Honors," thus extending a drought that became a hot topic of conversation last year. Yes, Wilson has not received a single MVP vote in his entire career. No, this is not anywhere near as galling as many seem to think. It's a flawed conversation. I'm not just a host with great hair -- I'm also an AP voter. I've never given Russ an MVP vote because there's no list. In this voting process, it's one name and one name only. I vehemently disagree with the system. I wish it were like the MLB or NBA, where you have a weighted point system. But that's the way it is. Russ knows this, and he's kind of joked about it in the past, saying he might get a vote "one day," but you know what they say about truth and jest ...

Russ did receive an award at NFL honors, though: He was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. And rightfully so. Wilson has always provided generous charitable donations and given back to the community, but he took it to another level in 2020. In a trying year across the globe, Russ directed efforts toward feeding children, families and the elderly, donated $1 million to Feeding America and provided inspirational insight on various social issues.

A few days after receiving the award, though, Wilson strikingly began airing grievances. On The Dan Patrick Show, he voiced displeasure about not being more involved in personnel decisions. In a Zoom call with reporters, he said he was "frustrated with getting hit too much." And when asked about trade rumors, Wilson poured fuel on the fire: "I'm not sure if I'm available or not. That's a Seahawks question."

Calling out the front office and throwing his offensive line under the bus, Wilson seemingly has left the door open that he could indeed relocate. Why? Because Russ is cooked in Seattle. I think he believes his time is up, or at least will be in the near future. And look, he's won in Seattle. He's been an all-time Seahawk. He's earned the right to talk about his options. And if he wants out of Seattle, the Seahawks should grant his wish.

The Seahawks are not close to the Super Bowl. I know they won 12 games last year and finished atop the NFC West. I don't want to slight that effort from Pete Carroll, Wilson and Co. But there was a bit of a fluky quotient. I mean, just look at Seattle's three divisional foes. The 49ers were absolutely ravaged by the injury bug. The Rams had a double agent in ﻿Jared Goff﻿, throwing footballs to the wrong team. And the upstart Cardinals were short-circuited by a season-ending injury to ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ and various ailments for ﻿Kyler Murray﻿. All three teams will be better this year. Meanwhile, the 'Hawks have a number of key players set to hit free agency, including RB ﻿Chris Carson﻿, LB ﻿K.J. Wright﻿ and CBs ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿ and ﻿Quinton Dunbar﻿. Oh, and they don't have a first-round draft pick this year or next, thanks to the Jamal Adams deal.